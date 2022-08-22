Jets vs. Falcons Preseason Game Preview

After joint practices with the Falcons Friday and Saturday in front of the Green & White faithful, the Jets will play their second preseason game against Atlanta Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

"It was just great to be able to go through the mental aspect of it and get ourselves into it," HC Robert Saleh said. "It thought it was clean, we came out healthy. Good competitive practices. And I feel like we all got a lot out of it."

For the players, it was refreshing to line up and battle new faces. Tempers flared on a few occasions, but the Jets got valuable reps against players that had not become accustomed to their strengths and weaknesses.

"It was a very productive practice," Saleh said Saturday. "Seeing different coverages for our offense, seeing a much more different offensive tempo and shifting a lot of movement from their guys and a lot of personnel, so it's good for us to get lined up. So, again, it's exactly what you want it to be. It was very productive, and I would assume it was productive for them too, but we got a lot out of it."

Following the second session, Saleh told reporters he could sit his starters Monday.

"I'm torn on it," Saleh said. "I'm still going. I wake up one day and I'm like 'okay, they're going to play' and then the next day, I wake up and they're not going to play. I think there's tremendous value in this one, I think this one is different because it is Monday Night Football."

The opportunity for players to play in a "heightened environment" is a factor for Saleh, but he may opt to err on the side of caution.