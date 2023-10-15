Zach Wilson, Jets Take On Jalen Hurts, Eagles with DBs Out of Action on Each Side

The Jets against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium today has been viewed through several different prisms already this year.

For months after the NFL schedule was announced, this looked like an engaging late Sunday afternoon national marquee game on the league's October schedule between Aaron Rodgers' Jets and Jalen Hurts' Eagles. When Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury on opening night, the game from the outside looking in transformed into a wounded Jets squad trying to climb a big hill for their first victory ever over Philadelphia, the undefeated defending NFC champion.

This past week, the game has morphed yet again, into a matchup of green-and-white-uniformed teams going at each other with ravaged secondaries. Will the offenses be able to airmail touchdowns from all over MetLife Stadium? That's how it might look on paper, but of course NFL games are always decided on the field of battle, often by the next men up.