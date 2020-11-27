Jets vs. Dolphins Game Preview: Sam Darnold Gets His Chance with Full Deck

The two primary questions leading up to the Jets-Dolphins contest at MetLife Stadium have been whether Sam Darnold can take a hit and how will Tua Tagovailoa respond after absorbing a blow. Both young signal-callers could be under center for their teams in the rivals' return engagement as the first meeting was a one-sided affair, a 24-0 'Fins shutout, on Oct. 18.

Much has changed in the past month, but the Jets remain without a victory. They are 0-10 for the first time in franchise history and with each passing day, they grow more weary of answering questions about their winless campaign to date. Conversely, the Dolphins have become media darlings of sorts, catching praise for a five-game win streak that vaulted their mark to 6-3. But the Jets have been more competitive the last two weeks, dropping one-possession contests to the Patriots and the Chargers, while the Dolphins had their good vibes hit a detour last week in the Mile High City during a 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Still yet to taste collective success, the Jets offense has taken undeniable strides with Darnold on the sideline. And the primary reason for that is that Denzel Mims, Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder played together for the first times in Week 9 and 11 and the results were instantaneous – 17 receptions, 330 yards and 4 TDs. The outside combination of Perriman and Mims has been eye-popping with the former hauling in 7 balls for 155 yards and 3 TDs and the latter pitching in with 7 catches and 133 yards. A fifth-year veteran playing with his third team, Perriman is still burning defensive backs with his speed and the rookie is averaging 16.7 yards a pop and is only the seventh receiver in the last six seasons to start his career with four consecutive games of 40+ yards.

"Those guys have been producing the last couple weeks, so it's going to be nice playing with those guys and getting to play with them in a game," Darnold said.

While Jets backup Joe Flacco has played well in six of the past eight quarters, he and the entire offense struggled mightily against Miami's pressure packages and tight coverage in their clash in South Florida.

"I felt like there was a few times where we actually got behind them the first time we played them, we didn't hit them," said head coach Adam Gase. "Whether it was, we had pressure or we just mistimed the jump, we just have to make those plays. I thought Mims did a good job this last game — when we had some opportunities he went and got the ball. We had some tight coverage and we won on 50-50 balls. I thought BP (Perriman) getting that long touchdown was huge."

In four career outings against the 'Fins, Darnold has passed for 4 TDs and 8 INTs and he's been sacked 11 times. The Dolphins, No. 2 in third-down defense (33.9%), T3 in takeaways (17) and No. 4 in scoring defense (20.2 Pts/G), feature one of the NFL's top cornerback tandems in Xavien Howard (6 INTs) and Byron Jones while Nik Needham handles nickel chores.