Jets QB Sam Darnold Returns to Action vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick & Dolphins

The biggest change of all for Green & White fans would be if the Jets could rise up and mesh all their units into a complete team effort to end their winless season. At 4-8 last year, they did it at home against the Dolphins, with Darnold besting Fitzpatrick in the Meadowlands and Sam Ficken adding the necessary 44-yard walk-off field goal for the 22-21 December win. (Ficken, with a lingering groin injury, has gone to IR, so first-year man Sergio Castillo returns to do the placekicking today.)

In their history, the Jets have won only four of 19 meetings against opponents who had a record entering the game that was at least six wins better than the Jets' record. But those four wins stand out over the years:

■ The first time the Jets played Minnesota, at Shea Stadium in 1970, they were 3-7 and the Vikings were 9-1. Al Woodall and the Jets prevailed over QBs Gary Cuozzo, Bob Lee and the Vikes, 20-10.

■ In 1980, also at Shea, Richard Todd and the Jets (2-9) took a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter, then weathered a Ken Stabler-led comeback by Houston (8-3) to prevail over the Oilers, 31-28 in overtime.

■ The Jets (3-9) were heavy of heart in 1992 when they went to Buffalo to play the Bills (9-3) one week after Dennis Byrd suffered a paralyzing injury against Kansas City. But the Jets, with Browning Nagle under center and S Brian Washington scoring the late, clinching pick-six, rose up for the 24-17 over Jim Kelly & Co.

■ Coming back from their bye week at 1-8, the Jets and QB Kellen Clemens figured to be easy pickin's for Ben Roethlisberger and the 7-2 Steelers. Instead, the Jets prevailed in OT, 19-16.

Another underdog win, in the sun at MetLife over a staunch division rival, would be a welcome change for the better for the 2020 Jets.

Today's five-player inactive list:

QB James Morgan

TE Ross Travis

G Alex Lewis

T Chuma Edoga

T George Fant

And the Dolphins also have a five-man inactive list: