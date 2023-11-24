Inactives

Presented by

New Jets Starting QB Tim Boyle, Potent Defense Face Dangerous Dolphins This Afternoon

Duane Brown Up, Mekhi Becton Down at LT; Randall Cobb Active, Allen Lazard IA at WR; CB Michael Carter Out

Nov 24, 2023 at 01:33 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

16x9 inactives (11)

The 4-6 Jets require several things to happen for a metro area shoppers'-special victory over the 7-3 Dolphins at MetLife Stadium this afternoon in the NFL's first Black Friday game.

On offense, they need their rebuilt quarterback depth chart to spark their struggling offense. And the simplest way to do that would be for new starter Tim Boyle to get comfortable in the pocket with his patented quick release and get the offense finally up and running (and throwing) for a full 60 minutes. Behind him, former and current Jets QB Trevor Siemian was signed from the practice squad to the active roster earlier this week and is Boyle's first backup.

Zach Wilson will be available but only as the Jets' emergency QB. This will be the first game this season that head coach Robert Saleh has listed any third QB.

Impacting the quarterback, of course, is the Jets offensive line, which has some up-and-down news on today's inactives. Duane Brown, who started the first two games at LT before missing the past eight on short-term IR with a hip injury, was moved to the active roster Thursday and is active for this game. And Mekhi Becton, who moved to LT for Brown in Game 3 and departed last week's game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, is inactive.

No announcement was made regarding the Jets' OL alignment and whether Brown would return as the starter. Rookie Carter Warren came in at LT when Becton went down on Sunday, and Billy Turner, who missed the last two games with a finger problem, is also available.

Photos | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Black Friday Football 

See photos the Jets arriving for Black Friday Football against the Miami Dolphins.

JB1_4276
1 / 30
JB1_4251
2 / 30
JB1_4469
3 / 30
JB1_4588
4 / 30
JB1_5126
5 / 30
JB1_4205
6 / 30
JB1_4351
7 / 30
JB1_4423
8 / 30
JB1_4367
9 / 30
DC203729
10 / 30
JB1_4961
11 / 30
JB1_6113
12 / 30
JB1_6453
13 / 30
JB1_6330
14 / 30
JB1_6164
15 / 30
JB1_6088
16 / 30
JB1_5438
17 / 30
DC203971
18 / 30
JB1_5629
19 / 30
JB1_5722
20 / 30
JB1_5661
21 / 30
JB1_5811
22 / 30
JB1_5924
23 / 30
DC204226
24 / 30
JB1_6036
25 / 30
JB1_5851
26 / 30
DC204253
27 / 30
JB1_5416
28 / 30
JB1_5972
29 / 30
JB1_5634
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On defense, the Green & White will need a finely orchestrated, low-mistake defensive game, from its high-energy front four, LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, and the secondary led by corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. to keep a lid on the "Miami Pound Machine," a.k.a. the Dolphins offense. Led by QB Tua Tagovailoa, WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and RB Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins come into this game with the NFL's No. 1 offense in a variety of categories — total yards per play and game, rushing yards per carry, net passing yards per game and red zone touchdown rate.

The specialists will also factor in here, particularly in the return games. Jets rookie Xavier Gipson, who's experienced the highs (opening-night game-winning punt return vs. the Bills) and lows (lost fumble on opening kickoff at Buffalo), will be matching returns with Braxton Berrios, the fan favorite he replaced on the Jets and now the 'Fins returner, back from missing last Sunday's win over the Raiders with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive for the first time this season: WR Allen Lazard. Wideout Randall Cobb, inactive the past four games, is active.

On the Jets defense, nickel Michael Carter, who missed the Bills game with a hamstring injury sustained late in the week of practice, didn't practice all week, was listed as doubtful for the Dolphins, and is inactive again.

This is the Jets' seven-player inactive list for Black Friday (opening kickoff at 3:02 pm ET):

  • Emergency QB Zach Wilson
  • WR Allen Lazard
  • CB Michael Carter
  • LB Sam Eguavoen
  • DL Carl Lawson
  • OL Austin Deculus
  • T Mekhi Becton

And these are the Dolphins' six inactives:

  • WR Robbie Chosen
  • Emergency QB Skylar Thompson
  • RB De'Von Achane
  • CB Eli Apple
  • OL Robert Jones
  • WR Chase Claypool

Related Content

news

Jets Begin Important AFC East Stretch vs. Bills in Orchard Park Today

WR Garrett Wilson (Elbow) Good to Go; CB Michael Carter (Hamstring) Out; Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda to Debut
news

Close Competitors Jets & Raiders Meet for the First Time in Las Vegas

LB Will McDonald Inactive for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Raiders
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Seek 4th Straight Win vs. Justin Herbert & Chargers on MNF

At WR, Allen Lazard Is Up, Randall Cobb Still Inactive; OL Joe Tippmann Back in Action; DL Carl Lawson Inactive
news

Zach Wilson & Jets 'Travel' to Tyrod Taylor & Giants for MetLife Game in the Rain

OL Joe Tippmann, DL Carl Lawson, WR Randall Cobb Are Among Green & White Inactives
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Take On Jalen Hurts, Eagles with DBs Out of Action on Each Side

Sauce Gardner Joins D.J. Reed as Inactive for Green & White; Darius Slay, Justin Evans to Sit for MetLife Visitors
news

Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

S Tony Adams Active First Time in 3 Games; Carl Lawson, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols Inactive
news

Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods
news

Six Inactives for Jets as They Take on Patriots at Wet MetLife Stadium

K Greg Zuerlein Is Active, As Is 1st-Round Rookie DL Will McDonald IV; S Tony Adams Deactivated
news

DL Carl Lawson Active, K Greg Zuerlein Inactive for Jets' 1st Road Test of Season at Dallas

Newly Signed Austin Seibert Will Kick for Green & White vs. Cowboys Due to 'Legatron' Groin Injury
news

Jets Inactives List for Their Long-Awaited Primetime Kickoff vs. Buffalo Bills

QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Green & White Game Debut As a Season of Expectations Gets Ready for Liftoff 
news

C.J. Uzomah Joins Mike White, 3 Others on Jets' Inactive List for Miami

TE Jeremy Ruckert, Plus Practice Squad Signees S Will Parks, OL Eric Smith and Adam Pankey, Are Active
Advertising