New Jets Starting QB Tim Boyle, Potent Defense Face Dangerous Dolphins This Afternoon

The 4-6 Jets require several things to happen for a metro area shoppers'-special victory over the 7-3 Dolphins at MetLife Stadium this afternoon in the NFL's first Black Friday game.

On offense, they need their rebuilt quarterback depth chart to spark their struggling offense. And the simplest way to do that would be for new starter Tim Boyle to get comfortable in the pocket with his patented quick release and get the offense finally up and running (and throwing) for a full 60 minutes. Behind him, former and current Jets QB Trevor Siemian was signed from the practice squad to the active roster earlier this week and is Boyle's first backup.

Zach Wilson will be available but only as the Jets' emergency QB. This will be the first game this season that head coach Robert Saleh has listed any third QB.

Impacting the quarterback, of course, is the Jets offensive line, which has some up-and-down news on today's inactives. Duane Brown, who started the first two games at LT before missing the past eight on short-term IR with a hip injury, was moved to the active roster Thursday and is active for this game. And Mekhi Becton, who moved to LT for Brown in Game 3 and departed last week's game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, is inactive.