Inactives

Presented by

Trevor Siemian Starts at QB, Defense May Hold Key to Jets' Battle with Commanders

Edge Rusher Carl Lawson Active; WR Randall Cobb, T Duane Brown Among Green & White Inactives

Dec 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

16x9 inactives

The Jets and the Washington Commanders are battling for some interconference respect, some pride for the rest of 2023 and some momentum heading into the 2024 season when the teams tangle in the Jets' last home game of the season today at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders (4-10) are the fourth and final NFC East foe the Jets (5-9) will face this year, and both teams are banged up and in search of a few if not several victories over the final three regular-season weekends to take them into their offseasons.

The Jets, with the returns of some young offensive linemen, will have a different OL alignment again in front of their QB depth chart, with head coach Robert Saleh declaring Friday that rookie Carter Warren will play and will start at RT after missing the past two games with a hip injury.

The line will be protecting a QB depth chart that will also be different, with Trevor Siemian getting the start in place of Zach Wilson, still in the NFL's concussion protocol, and officially backed up by recently signed Brett Rypien. Siemian has taken 59 snaps in two games this season but he'll be getting only his second Jets start and his first since his first stint in green and white in 2019 Game 2 vs. Cleveland.

Washington's struggling offense got further bad news late this week with the injuries to Charles Leno, starting LT for 13 of the Commanders' 14 games this season, and Tyler Larsen, their starting center for the past seven games, which will force both to the inactive list. Also inactive will be leading rusher Brian Robinson for the second game with a hamstring injury.

Photos | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Week 16 Against the Commanders

See photos the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium for the final home game of the 2023 season.

122423-arrivals-thumb
1 / 36
E_JB1_1384
2 / 36
E_JB1_1552
3 / 36
E_JB1_3150
4 / 36
E_JB1_2864
5 / 36
E_JB1_3114
6 / 36
JB1_1465
7 / 36
E_JB1_2697
8 / 36
E_JB1_2789
9 / 36
E_JB1_2033
10 / 36
E_JB1_2573
11 / 36
E_JB1_2598
12 / 36
E_JB1_2106
13 / 36
E_JB1_1813
14 / 36
E_JB1_1824
15 / 36
E_JB1_1880
16 / 36
E_JB1_1949
17 / 36
E_JB1_1604
18 / 36
E_JB1_1663
19 / 36
E_JB1_3004
20 / 36
E_JB1_1687
21 / 36
E_JB1_1729
22 / 36
E_JB1_1402
23 / 36
E_JB1_1353
24 / 36
E_JB1_3197
25 / 36
E_JB1_3871
26 / 36
E_JB1_3719
27 / 36
E_JB1_3661
28 / 36
E_JB1_3683
29 / 36
E_JB1_3477
30 / 36
E_JB1_3578
31 / 36
E_JB1_3277
32 / 36
E_JB1_3412
33 / 36
E_JB1_3560
34 / 36
E_JB1_2942
35 / 36
E_JB1_3305
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

QB Sam Howell is an NFL leader in several categories. One of them, in light of Robinson's injury, is that he's a strong rusher that the Jets will have to take into account — his 6.2 yards/carry is the best average among all QBs with at least 40 carries this season. But Howell also is tied for the lead among the league's QBs in number of interceptions thrown (15) and easily leads the league in number of times sacked (59).

With both teams sitting low in the NFL rankings in many offensive categories, and the Commanders also at or near the bottom in defensive rankings, the Jets D could be the difference maker. The unit is still manned by last season's three Pro Bowl players in DL Quinnen Williams, LB C.J. Mosley and CB Sauce Gardner, along with Pro Bowl hopefuls LB Quincy Williams and CB D.J. Reed and edge rushers and team-leading sackers Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Hall. Carl Lawson will be available for the defensive effort. He is active for the first time in six games.

The Jets still have the opportunity to better last year's 7-10 record in Saleh's second season at the helm with wins over Washington, at Cleveland on Thursday night and at New England in the season finale. But Saleh is never looking that far ahead.

"I'm really just focusing on Washington," Saleh said this past week. "We coach in the moment. We coach to win football games."

The Jets' seven-player inactive list for today's game:

  • QB Zach Wilson
  • QB Aaron Rodgers
  • WR Randall Cobb
  • CB Bryce Hall
  • FB Nick Bawden
  • OL Austin Deculus
  • T Duane Brown

And this is the Commanders' seven-man inactive list:

  • RB Brian Robinson
  • CB Kyu Blu Kelly
  • DE Andre Jones
  • C Tyler Larsen
  • T Charles Leno
  • OL Nolan Laufenberg
  • WR Mitchell Tinsley

Related Content

news

Big Question Answered for Jets at Miami: WR Tyreek Hill (Ankle) Inactive for Dolphins

Zach Wilson Seeks to Duplicate Last Week's Winning Numbers vs. Texans as He Targets Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson & Co.
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Hope to Enjoy a Rainy but Fun Sequel vs. Texans at MetLife

Green & White Inactives Include WR Jason Brownlee, DL Carl Lawson and T Carter Warren
news

A Gritty Game in the Rain Between the Jets and Falcons at MetLife

Green & White Seek Lift from Aaron Rodgers Effect to Get Back on Winning Track; CB Michael Carter Is Active
news

New Jets Starting QB Tim Boyle, Potent Defense Face Dangerous Dolphins This Afternoon

Duane Brown Up, Mekhi Becton Down at LT; Randall Cobb Active, Allen Lazard IA at WR; CB Michael Carter Out
news

Jets Begin Important AFC East Stretch vs. Bills in Orchard Park Today

WR Garrett Wilson (Elbow) Good to Go; CB Michael Carter (Hamstring) Out; Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda to Debut
news

Close Competitors Jets & Raiders Meet for the First Time in Las Vegas

LB Will McDonald Inactive for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Raiders
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Seek 4th Straight Win vs. Justin Herbert & Chargers on MNF

At WR, Allen Lazard Is Up, Randall Cobb Still Inactive; OL Joe Tippmann Back in Action; DL Carl Lawson Inactive
news

Zach Wilson & Jets 'Travel' to Tyrod Taylor & Giants for MetLife Game in the Rain

OL Joe Tippmann, DL Carl Lawson, WR Randall Cobb Are Among Green & White Inactives
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Take On Jalen Hurts, Eagles with DBs Out of Action on Each Side

Sauce Gardner Joins D.J. Reed as Inactive for Green & White; Darius Slay, Justin Evans to Sit for MetLife Visitors
news

Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

S Tony Adams Active First Time in 3 Games; Carl Lawson, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols Inactive
news

Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods
Advertising