Trevor Siemian Starts at QB, Defense May Hold Key to Jets' Battle with Commanders

The Jets and the Washington Commanders are battling for some interconference respect, some pride for the rest of 2023 and some momentum heading into the 2024 season when the teams tangle in the Jets' last home game of the season today at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders (4-10) are the fourth and final NFC East foe the Jets (5-9) will face this year, and both teams are banged up and in search of a few if not several victories over the final three regular-season weekends to take them into their offseasons.

The Jets, with the returns of some young offensive linemen, will have a different OL alignment again in front of their QB depth chart, with head coach Robert Saleh declaring Friday that rookie Carter Warren will play and will start at RT after missing the past two games with a hip injury.

The line will be protecting a QB depth chart that will also be different, with Trevor Siemian getting the start in place of Zach Wilson, still in the NFL's concussion protocol, and officially backed up by recently signed Brett Rypien. Siemian has taken 59 snaps in two games this season but he'll be getting only his second Jets start and his first since his first stint in green and white in 2019 Game 2 vs. Cleveland.