Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods

Oct 01, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have got to stop meeting like this.

The uber-quarterbacks, who sport the two best career passer ratings in NFL history and have combined for six NFL MVP awards, were looking ahead, in early September, to finally competing against each other's teams after their first two matchups were scuttled, Mahomes by a knee injury in 2019 and Rodgers by COVID in 2021.

Now the dynamic duo are 0-for-3. Rodgers and Mahomes will both be inside MetLife Stadium tonight when the Jets wrap up the NFL's Week 4 Sunday schedule with their primetime collision against Kansas City. But while Mahomes will lead the Chiefs into battle, Rodgers, after watching some warmups from field level, will be in a stadium suite protecting his post-surgical Achilles tendon and rooting on his new team far above the turf.

Even though Rodgers will be playing in spirit only, that spirit can be uplifting, as the Jets found out all offseason and preseason before ARod sustained his season-ending injury early in their opening-night comeback triumph over Buffalo. Perhaps his attendance at Saturday night's team meeting and at MetLife tonight will lend some fire to a Jets victory over the 2-1 Chiefs.

Photos | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Sunday Night Football Against the Chiefs

See the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Such a welcome win would extend their home win streak over KC to five games while evening their record at 2-2 for the second straight year before they venture to the Rocky Mountains to play the 1-3 Broncos in Denver.

The Jets tonight will be without injured starting S Tony Adams (hamstring) for the second consecutive game, with Adrian Amos, number 0, again expected to line up alongside fast-starting S Jordan Whitehead. Wes Schweitzer (concussion) will also miss his second game. Veteran DL Al Woods, with 94 defensive snaps in the first three games, has also been deactivated, while CB Bryce Hall will be active for the first time in three weeks.

The Jets' six-player inactive list for their second primetime game of the season:

  • WR Jason Brownlee
  • S Tony Adams
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • LB Zaire Barnes
  • OL Wes Schweitzer
  • DL Al Woods

Here are the Chiefs' six inactives, including injured starting MLB Nick Bolton:

  • LB Nick Bolton
  • CB Jaylen Watson
  • DE B.J. Thompson
  • OL Mike Caliendo
  • DT Neil Farrell
  • DT Keondre Coburn

