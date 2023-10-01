Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have got to stop meeting like this.

The uber-quarterbacks, who sport the two best career passer ratings in NFL history and have combined for six NFL MVP awards, were looking ahead, in early September, to finally competing against each other's teams after their first two matchups were scuttled, Mahomes by a knee injury in 2019 and Rodgers by COVID in 2021.

Now the dynamic duo are 0-for-3. Rodgers and Mahomes will both be inside MetLife Stadium tonight when the Jets wrap up the NFL's Week 4 Sunday schedule with their primetime collision against Kansas City. But while Mahomes will lead the Chiefs into battle, Rodgers, after watching some warmups from field level, will be in a stadium suite protecting his post-surgical Achilles tendon and rooting on his new team far above the turf.