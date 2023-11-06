Zach Wilson & Jets Seek 4th Straight Win vs. Justin Herbert & Chargers on MNF

The Jets continue to sort through injury issues. They lost centers Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer to IR but get back a C/G in second-round rookie Joe Tippmann, who sat out the Giants game with a quadriceps injury. Xavier Newman, the practice squadder who stepped in gamely and, after the opening missed snap exchange with Wilson, held his own at center in the second half and has been elevated from the P-squad again for this game.

Wideout could also be in flux, although Allen Lazard, who injured his knee in practice and was listed as questionable for the game, is active. But Randall Cobb, who looked set to return from his shoulder injury, is inactive. Behind Garrett Wilson and Lazard

and the Jets have their youth brigade of Xavier Gipson, Irv Charles and practice-squad elevation Malike Taylor, who drew the key pass interference penalty against the Giants to set up Greg Zuerlein's game-winning 33-yard field goal.

The Jets' seven-player inactive list for the Chargers:

WR Jason Brownlee

WR Randall Cobb

RB Israel Abanikanda

S Jarrick Bernard-Converse

LB Chaz Surratt

DL Carl Lawson

OL Dennis Kelly

And this is the Chargers' five-man inactive list, which doesn't include WR Josh Palmer, who starts opposite Keenan Allen but was declared out Friday with a shoulder injury and placed on Injured Reserve;