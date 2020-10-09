Jets vs. Cardinals Game Preview: Cool Joe Flacco Hopes to Get Team Headed in Right Direction

While Darnold, 23, is an improviser who ran for a career-high 84 yards against Denver -- including an improbable 46-yard scoring rush, which was the longest ground gain by a QB in franchise history -- Flacco is an old-school pocket passer. He's averaged 2.3 yards per rushing attempt throughout his career and he won't look to run unless a gaping hole develops.

"He's a big dude, strong arm and can spin it and mentally, he's as sharp as they come," Darnold said of Flacco.

"The arm strength is still there, I know that," said Head Coach Adam Gase. "Joe seems like he's going to be fine. It's just more about just kind of working with the guys that he's got to work with that he's going to play with on Sunday and just kind of getting into some kind of rhythm."

Gase described Flacco as steady as they go and the latter is taking a measured approach to his return to extended action. The Jets continue to get healthier at the skill positions as both RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Vyncint Smith are expected to get the green light for action. Last week, the reliable Jamison Crowder (7-104) and youngster Jeff Smith (7-81) came back from injury and flashed. But the Green & White are likely to miss rookie LT Mekhi Becton and they'll face a Cardinals front that features Chandler Jones, a game-changer up front who racked up 19 sacks last season.

"You don't want to overdo it in your head and give yourself situations where you're going to go out there and try to do more than you should do," Flacco said. "I have to go out there and play within the offense and do the best I can for this team in the situation that we're in right now. That's focusing on this week and seeing it where it goes from there."

With his controlled emotions, Joe Cool is a symbol of calm and remains passionate about the game he loves.

"You want that excitement to show through a little bit," he said. "I don't know if anybody can necessarily ever see that in myself, but it's definitely there."

Flacco was a fixture behind center for the Ravens from 2008-18, connecting on 61.7% of his passes for 38,245 yards with 212 TDs and 136 INTs. He also had a 10-5 mark in the postseason and led Baltimore to an NFL championship in 2012, capturing MVP honors for his Super Bowl XLVII performance. He started eight games for the Broncos last year, absorbed a physical pounding and then went to injured reserve. The future appeared cloudy at best.

But six months after neck surgery, Flacco is set to make his first start for the New York Jets. He will become the oldest QB in franchise history to make his first Titans/Jets start in a non-opening day game.