Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

The Jets, of course, weren't looking 17 weeks into the season ahead when the 2021 NFL schedule was released in April. But a lot of Green & White fans took a peek.

Jan. 2, 2022. Tom Brady returns to the Meadowlands to take on the Jets.

That day is here.

Brady, needless to say, has not been a Patriot these last two seasons. He's led his new team, Tampa Bay, to Super Bowl victory last year and to an 11-4 record and another NFC South title and prime position in his conference's playoff grid this year.

The Jets, meanwhile, have flipped the Bucs' record, taking a 4-11 mark into this next rebuilding Sunday for head coach Robert Saleh's young team. A youthful slinger will lead them against the Bucs and TB in ZW. And Zach Wilson, who was born 22 years to the day later than Brady, has a great deal of admiration and yet a realistic approach to dealing with what the Bucs' ageless GOAT can do.

"It's something that he's proven to himself that he's able to take care of himself well enough to play well into his 40s and he's doing an amazing job of doing it. It's really cool to see," Wilson said this week. "It makes guys like me try and go as long as I can, as well.

"But as far as me vs. him, that's the last thing I would think about," Wilson said. "Of course it would be awesome to say that we beat the Bucs and to be able to play against Tom Brady, to beat those guys. Of course, that's the goal. But it's definitely not me against him."

Wilson has been emulating Brady lately in terms of taking care of the football — he's on a streak of not throwing an as reached to three full games and his last 103 attempts. He also gets starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back from the COVID protocols.