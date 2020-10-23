Jets vs. Bills Game Preview: Sam Darnold Looks Ready to Roll

A quarter of any season doesn't provide enough time to properly evaluate a player and his progress or decline. Over his first four starts, Darnold connected on 59.4% of his passes for 792 yards with 3 TDs and 4 INTs. But look beyond the numbers in that quartet of games and you find that slot wideout Jamison Crowder, who torched the Bills in Week 1 for 7 catches, 115 yards and a 69-yard TD, didn't play in Games 2 and 3 because of a tight hamstring. Breshad Perriman, a starter on the outside, went out with an ankle injury against the 49ers and didn't suit up against the Colts and the Broncos. Rookie Denzel Mims, an expected starter across the way, didn't practice once in training camp and has yet to play an NFL game. Rookie LT Mekhi Becton, already the team's most impressive offensive lineman, left both Games 3 and 4 with a shoulder injury. The Jets have yet to get TE Chris Herndon going in his third season and RB Le'Veon Bell, who missed half of the opener plus Games 2-4 with a hamstring injury, was recently released.

"I look at it as how many games has he had with the group we put together to start the season," Head Coach Adam Gase said of Darnold. "We still haven't seen what it looks like with the group we drafted and signed, where it was Mims, Perriman and Crowder and Herndon. We haven't seen that yet."

But for the first time in 2020, it's possible that Darnold (or Flacco) will operate against the Bills behind a line that includes Becton and the Jets' top three receivers in the lineup at the same time. But even if that happens, patience will be required. The reality is Darnold could be shaking off some rust Mims remains raw after a handful of NFL practices; and Crowder, the team's most productive player, is still feeling residual hamstring tightness.

"It seems like every other week, an important key to the offensive scheme is either hurt or injured," said veteran OLB Jordan Jenkins. "And as soon as one guy comes back, another guy goes down. I'm excited. … It's good to see guys you've never really played with, never really worked with — it's good to see those guys out there making plays. I heard a lot about Perriman, I've heard a lot about Mims, but now I'm actually seeing them make plays."

While Perriman had 4 catches for 62 yards receiving against the Dolphins, Mims' NFL debut is finally in sight and Darnold could be back distributing the ball if his shoulder continues to respond positively. As the outside noise continues about the Jets' draft position for 2021, Darnold remains focused on one thing.