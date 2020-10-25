Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton Are Active for Jets vs. Buffalo

The Jets are warming up for their seventh game of the season today, against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, with a mix of good and not as good injury news.

Expected to return to action for the Green & White: quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed the past two games due to a right shoulder sprain, and big rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, who's also missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. Both Darnold and Becton are active for Buffalo.

And second-round rookie WR Denzel Mims, sidelined since the start of training camp with hamstring issues, was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and is expected to see his first action as a Jet alongside WR Breshad Perriman, who played last week at Miami after missing three games himself with an ankle problem.

But just as one member of the "three dudes" (as Head Coach Adam Gase termed his three wideouts anticipated to be the starters from opening day) arrives, another must sit. WR Jamison Crowder, who returned to high productivity after two games with a hamstring problem, injured his groin during the week and was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday.