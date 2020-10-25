Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton Are Active for Jets vs. Buffalo

The Jets are warming up for their seventh game of the season today, against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, with a mix of good and not as good injury news.
Expected to return to action for the Green & White: quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed the past two games due to a right shoulder sprain, and big rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, who's also missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. Both Darnold and Becton are active for Buffalo.
And second-round rookie WR Denzel Mims, sidelined since the start of training camp with hamstring issues, was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and is expected to see his first action as a Jet alongside WR Breshad Perriman, who played last week at Miami after missing three games himself with an ankle problem.
But just as one member of the "three dudes" (as Head Coach Adam Gase termed his three wideouts anticipated to be the starters from opening day) arrives, another must sit. WR Jamison Crowder, who returned to high productivity after two games with a hamstring problem, injured his groin during the week and was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday.
Meanwhile, Darnold's offensive line will not have the services of LG Alex Lewis, who reinjured his shoulder vs. the Dolphins and is out. (RT George Fant is expected to start, although he did not practice Friday with a knee injury and was listed as questionable for the game. He has played almost every offensive snap this season except for Game 3 at Indianapolis, which he sat out in the Jets' concussion protocol.)
Then kicker Sam Ficken, who had a strong start to the season, pulled a right groin muscle during the week and is also out for this game. Sergio Castillo, the Canadian Football League journeyman and first-year NFL pro, was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 14 and to the active roster Saturday. Castillo made six stops with four CFL teams from 2015-19, converted 87.0% of his field goal attempts (80 of 92) and made one CFL All-Star team.
On the other hand, the Bills have injury and illness issues of their own. They're listing three starters, WR John Brown, G Cody Ford and CB Josh Norman, as well as backup LB Tyrel Dodson, as out with injuries.
And reports Saturday said that the Bills' tight end position took a COVID-related hit, with Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (currently on PUP) and Nate Becker (practice squad) all have been placed on the team's Reserve/COVID list and will miss today's game. The tight ends available to QB Josh Allen and HC Sean McDermott's offense are starter Tyler Kroft and rookie Reggie Gilliam.
The Jets' seven-player inactive list today:
- QB James Morgan
- K Sam Ficken
- CB Quincy Wilson
- LB Jordan Willis
- G Alex Lewis
- OL Cameron Clark
- WR Jamison Crowder
And the Bills' six-player inactive list:
- QB Jake Fromm
- WR John Brown
- RB T.J. Yeldon
- CB Josh Norman
- G Cody Ford
- DT Harrison Phillips
Carl Cheffers is the referee for today's game. This is his ninth Jets game as ref since 2008.