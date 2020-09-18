Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold

The microscope is more like a telescope in New York because it's a now town. In a city that never sleeps, "what have you done for me lately?" is a life philosophy. The Jets didn't play well in Week 1 and their young quarterback, Sam Darnold, seemingly never got his feet underneath him in a 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Football is a game kind to its victors and vicious to its losers. Unlike baseball, basketball and hockey, you aren't back at it the next day. There is typically a week in-between games, so the shine or the stain can sometimes live on for what feels like an eternity. In many respects, it's been a long week for Darnold and the Jets in The Big Apple.

But New York is also a town that prides itself on its resiliency and mental toughness. Its people embrace a fighter who can take a shot or two and respond with fury. As the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers come to town for the Jets' home opener, there is a heightened curiosity about the response on the horizon from the Jets' 23-year-old signal-caller.

After a summer with no preseason games and working with two new starters on the outside, Darnold's numbers weren't awful (21 of 35, 215 Yds, 1TD, 1INT) at Buffalo. But finding comfort in the pocket eluded him and both his accuracy and decision-making suffered.

"It's taking a deep breath, playing a little slower [and] quieting my feet down," he said of the remedy.

After totaling 17 points and 254 yards (69 of those yards came on a Jamison Crowder catch and run), the Jets' offense met this week and discussed how it can get a different result.

"We feel like we can learn from those mistakes and be able to correct them, and they're definitely fixable mistakes, which is a good thing," Darnold said. "For me, my timing needs to be better. I think I did hurry some things. I feel like at the beginning of a game, I've just got to relax."

There is no questioning that Darnold has to slow down, but the quarterback and the offense have to get on the same page in a hurry. There continue to be changing parts around him as RB Le'Veon Bell headed to injured reserve on Tuesday and Crowder, his favorite target, is dealing with a hamstring ailment and missed practice on Thursday. Already minus rookie Denzel Mims, Darnold played his first game last week with outside targets Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan; and reserve Braxton Berrios, who had an excellent camp, is Crowder's backup at the slot position.