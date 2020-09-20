Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife

The Jets will also be without RB Le'Veon Bell, out also with a hamstring pull and on Injured Reserve for the short term. But there is optimism in seeing Frank Gore, 37 years young, making the 215th start of his 16-year career (including playoffs) and his first start as the newest member of the Green & White backfield. The Jets also have at RB rookie La'Mical Perine (ankle) set to make his NFL debut, recently signed Kalen Ballage ready to make his Jets debut, and Josh Adams again being available after being elevated from P-squad for the second time this year.

San Francisco, meanwhile, will be without TE George Kittle (knee), who has led the 49ers the past two seasons with a combined 173 catches, 2,430 yards and 10 TDs. On the other hand, the visitors and their fans are expected to see the Niners debut of newly signed veteran WR Mohamed Sanu and the pro debut of first-round rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk.

The Jets, who have also been juggling inside linebackers, get good news as Avery Williamson (hamstring) is active and ready to play in his first Jets game in two seasons. Alec Ogletree, signed from the practice squad Saturday, is also set to make his Jets debut after playing 93 games over seven seasons with the Giants and Rams.

Here is the Jets' full inactive list, totaling six players, today:

QB James Morgan

QB Joe Flacco

CB Nate Hairston

DL Bryce Huff

DL Jordan Willis

WR Jamison Crowder

And these are San Francisco's inactives, also six in number:

QB C.J. Beathard

CB Jason Verrett

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Dee Ford

OL Tom Compton

TE George Kittle

Ron Torbert is the referee, marking the eighth game he's presided over since 2014. The Jets are wearing their white jerseys and white pants for this one, a very productive recent uniform configuration. They have won their last three home games in white/white — Jacksonville in 2017, Indianapolis in '18 and Dallas last year — not to mention their 2018 season opener at Detroit in Darnold's NFL debut plus wins at Buffalo in '18 and '19.

And one interesting note for fans at home: Today's game is being televised by FOX with Kenny Albert calling his 13th Jets game since 1999 as the play-by-play announcer and "rookie" Jonathan Vilma making his first appearance as a network analyst at a Jets game. Vilma of course was the Jets' 12th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and played the first four of his 10 NFL seasons in green and white.

