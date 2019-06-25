Jets Veteran Thinks Quinnen Williams Has Chance to Be 'Great'

McLendon is entering his tenth year in the league and fourth with the Jets. He is just one of two players on the young roster over the age of 30, making his experience invaluable to the development of a young defensive lineman.

"He has been asking me a lot and he's been right there in my pocket," said the 33-year-old McLendon of Williams. "He wants to be great. And I told him, 'You're going to be great man.' One thing I can see is him coming in as a young guy and studying and watching everything that I do. And when I leave this business, I can see that it will be okay for this young man to step in and help this team, and he will be tremendous for this team."

Williams came out of the 2019 Draft widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in his class. After being picked by the Jets third overall in the first round, there are high expectations for him to excel under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Along with learning from some of the most experienced players on the team, the Alabama product wants to understand all the roles up front because he prides himself on his versatility.