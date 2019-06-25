Jets Veteran Thinks Quinnen Williams Has Chance to Be 'Great'

Jun 25, 2019 at 02:00 PM
quinnen-great-E_263a9705

It's been a short and sweet two months since Quinnen Williams was called onto the NFL Draft stage in Nashville where he first became a New York Jet. And even though his stretch in the green and white has been brief so far, the 21-year-old defensive lineman is adjusting quickly to his new role thanks to several of his teammates.

"It's been amazing. Really the thing that got me well-adjusted was hanging out with the vets," Williams said. "Learning from guys like Steve McLendon, who taught me a lot of stuff on and off the field and Leo, who taught me a lot of stuff on and off the field. But the main thing was learning football: how to make a routine, how to take care of your body, how to get treatment. It's been very easy just having a great group of older guys around me to help me out."

Williams, the 6'3", 303-pound rookie who had only one year of starting experience at Alabama, had to be patient throughout the spring. Limited early with a calf injury, he was a full participant in the final week of OTAs and earned some first-team reps.

"Every time I'm on the sideline and I watch the 1's go, I take mental reps and know the play and say the play to myself," he said. "I find out what Steve is doing when he comes off the field and immediately – boom – why did you do this? What did you do that for? So then I know that when my time comes I can do the same exact thing and I cannot be a drop off."

Best Photos of the Jets Defensive Line

See the Top Images of the Jets Defensive Line

92 Leonard Williams
1 / 36

92 Leonard Williams

92 Leonard Williams and 95 Quinnen Williams
2 / 36

92 Leonard Williams and 95 Quinnen Williams

99 Steve McLendon
3 / 36

99 Steve McLendon

96 Henry Anderson
4 / 36

96 Henry Anderson

95 Quinnen Williams
5 / 36

95 Quinnen Williams

92 Leonard Williams
6 / 36

92 Leonard Williams

91 Bronson Kaufusi
7 / 36

91 Bronson Kaufusi

91 Bronson Kaufusi
8 / 36

91 Bronson Kaufusi

94 Folorunso Fatukasi
9 / 36

94 Folorunso Fatukasi

97 Nathan Shepherd
10 / 36

97 Nathan Shepherd

94 Folorunso Fatukasi
11 / 36

94 Folorunso Fatukasi

94 Folorunso Fatukasi
12 / 36

94 Folorunso Fatukasi

61 Fred Jones
13 / 36

61 Fred Jones

62 MyQuon Stout
14 / 36

62 MyQuon Stout

99 Steve McLendon
15 / 36

99 Steve McLendon

96 Henry Anderson
16 / 36

96 Henry Anderson

56 Jachai Polite
17 / 36

56 Jachai Polite

96 Henry Anderson
18 / 36

96 Henry Anderson

56 Jachai Polite
19 / 36

56 Jachai Polite

59 Justin Alexandre
20 / 36

59 Justin Alexandre

59 Justin Alexandre
21 / 36

59 Justin Alexandre

95 Quinnen Williams
22 / 36

95 Quinnen Williams

91 Bronson Kaufusi
23 / 36

91 Bronson Kaufusi

98 Kyle Phillips
24 / 36

98 Kyle Phillips

98 Kyle Phillips
25 / 36

98 Kyle Phillips

64 Trevon Sanders
26 / 36

64 Trevon Sanders

92 Leonard Williams
27 / 36

92 Leonard Williams

92 Leonard Williams
28 / 36

92 Leonard Williams

92 Leonard Williams
29 / 36

92 Leonard Williams

62 MyQuon Stout
30 / 36

62 MyQuon Stout

93 Tarell Basham
31 / 36

93 Tarell Basham

97 Nathan Shepherd
32 / 36

97 Nathan Shepherd

95 Quinnen Williams
33 / 36

95 Quinnen Williams

99 Steve McLendon
34 / 36

99 Steve McLendon

93 Tarell Basham
35 / 36

93 Tarell Basham

64 Trevon Sanders
36 / 36

64 Trevon Sanders

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

McLendon is entering his tenth year in the league and fourth with the Jets. He is just one of two players on the young roster over the age of 30, making his experience invaluable to the development of a young defensive lineman.

"He has been asking me a lot and he's been right there in my pocket," said the 33-year-old McLendon of Williams. "He wants to be great. And I told him, 'You're going to be great man.' One thing I can see is him coming in as a young guy and studying and watching everything that I do. And when I leave this business, I can see that it will be okay for this young man to step in and help this team, and he will be tremendous for this team."

Williams came out of the 2019 Draft widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in his class. After being picked by the Jets third overall in the first round, there are high expectations for him to excel under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Along with learning from some of the most experienced players on the team, the Alabama product wants to understand all the roles up front because he prides himself on his versatility.

"Whatever Gregg wants me to do, I'm going to do it. I can play all positions, and he knows I can play all positions. And he knows I can learn all positions," Williams said. "And just going through every day with these guys: Leo plays right end, Steve plays nose guard, and you've got Henry Anderson who plays left end. So knowing those three great guys, three great veterans, and three great leaders, I just pick their brain about every position to make it more easy for me to learn all three positions."

Related Content

news

Ryan Griffin Welcoming Back Fellow TEs to Jets' Practices

Injuries the Past Few Weeks Were Tough on the Offense but 'We Can Learn from It for Sure'
news

Jets La'Mical Perine: 'Whatever Comes, I'm Ready and Prepared'

Second-Year RB, Who Went to Same High School as LB C.J. Mosley, Ran Hard Against the Saints 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

George Fant (Knee) and Sheldon Rankins (Knee) DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Awarded International Home Marketing Rights to the United Kingdom

As Part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area, the UK Will Be the Team's "Second Home"
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

Jets' Designate RB Michael Carter, DL Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to Return to Practice

HC Robert Saleh Said All 3 Could Play vs. Miami on Sunday
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 15 Road Game
news

Jets C Connor McGovern: 'The Tide's Going to Turn'

Veteran OL and Second-Year CB Bryce Hall Have Embraced Roles in Culture Change 
news

HC Robert Saleh: Jets Defense 'Showing Flashes,' Needs More Consistency

Tenacity of DL Quinnen Williams and Others Show There's No Quit 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Team MVP Candidates, C.J. Mosley on His Monster Game & Keys to Week 15

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Team Captain
news

First Look | Jets at Dolphins

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 15 Rematch Against Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa & Co.
news

Notebook | 'Influx of Guys' Will Bolster Jets Roster Against Miami

HC Robert Saleh Expects Five Injured Players Back; Calls QB Zach Wilson 'the Future of This Organization'
Advertising