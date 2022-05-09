Jets' Tryout DE Gavin Greene: 'I'm Sure My Dad Is Smiling Down'

Greene (6-4, 250), who started his college career at Southern Miss before transferring to Mississippi College, told reporters that his couple of days stint with New York's AFC representative at DE was invaluable.

"It's really helped my hands and a lot of my hand work and get-off work," he said. "The feedback has been great, but it's mostly been working on my hand speed and getting off, and just like treating every play like it's my last play."

On Monday, the Jets announced the signings of two tryout players, WR Calvin Jackson, Jr., and OL Derrick Kelly. Some participants could look elsewhere in the NFL for a shot while others will probably look to join a team inon in another league. But there are some guys who laced them up last weekend that might close the chapter on their football careers. Gavin Greene was grateful for his weekend opportunity, but a thousand times more thankful for each day he got to spend with his father.

"I just remember my dad being the biggest lover in my life," he said of KG, who as a young man ran recklessly toward quarterbacks with the long blonde locks and a wild man who participated in many wrestling matches in the WCW. "He supported everything I did, he made sure I tried every sport but never forced me to play. That's why my first year of football was seventh grade. I love my dad. Even though his time on this planet was cut short, me and my dad lived a thousand lives together."

When Kevin Greene walked the halls at the Atlantic Health Jets Training center, he affectionately referred to his outside linebackers as his "kids" and he'd talk about needing a "hunter's heart" to achieve great things. His son, Gavin, carried on that spirit at rookie camp.

"I love my dad, my dad and I had a very special relationship," he said. "The fact that I'm here, in the same facility, that he walked in and been in the same places that he was in here, is awesome. It's such an honor and following in my father's footsteps I think is the biggest honor a kid could have. I am just overjoyed at that thought."

Kevin Greene's impact is lasting as he lived life to its fullest and seemingly always jumped head-first into the action. His son embraced every second with the Jets.