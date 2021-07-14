Jets Training Camp Preview | Switch to 4-3 Puts Linebackers Under a Microscope

C.J. Mosley Returns After Sitting Out in 2020

Jul 14, 2021 at 08:30 AM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

A9201103_1-mosley-davis

What's New?
After more than 15 seasons in which the Jets employed a 3-4 defense, Head Coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have engineered a switch to an evolving 4-3 defense that demands speed and versatility from the linebackers.

Jarrad Davis (6-1, 245) was signed as a free agent after Detroit declined his fifth-year option. He was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2017 draft and in four seasons with the Lions he amassed more than 300 tackles, had 10.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles. Speed and versatility make Davis, 26, an appealing cog in the revamped defense.

"I really enjoy this scheme, I like it a lot," Davis said. "It allows us to really show who we are as athletes, all 11 players on the field at the same time. It really lets us just be who we are as individuals."

Though C.J. Mosley, 29, is hardly "new" in the sense that he's been in the league since 2014, yet for most Jets fans they've hardly known the guy since he played in only two games in 2019 after signing a free-agent deal, and opted-out of the 2020 season over concerns about the coronavirus. During OTAs in June, Mosley said: "I feel great. We'll just let the play do the talking."

Davis said of Mosley: "I honestly love having someone of that caliber next to me. I know everybody else out there does too, just being able to have someone who is locked in and focused on his job as he is just helps raise the bar."

Players to Watch
GM Joe Douglas and Saleh took an interesting tack during the 2021 NFL Draft when they picked a couple of players -- Jamie Sherwood (Auburn) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State) -- who played safety in college but who the Jets are projecting as young and quick LBs.

Sherwood (6-1, 216) played safety for the Tigers mostly on first and second down. After, he shifted to weakside LB on third down. "My versatility got me here," Sherwood said. "They could put me at defensive end or cornerback. I'm just going to go out there and make plays."

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) has impressive size for a safety. He had knee surgery in November 2019 and missed much of the 2020 season, playing in two games with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass break-ups and an interception.

"What you can see out of those guys is the ability to read, diagnose, run, hit, play coverage, understand route concepts that are in front of them," Saleh said of the rookie 'backers. "So, we feel like they'll be able to translate to linebacker pretty easily."

Key Questions
Can Mosley come back from basically two full seasons of inaction to make an impact? The early reviews are favorable. Ulbrich said of Mosley: "He is one of those authentic, alpha leaders, just knows how to run the defense. He's the field general, he's the old-school Mike that you look to and I'm very, very excited what he can do in this defense. I'm excited for him just personally getting back on the field because I know this game is very, very important to him."

Can Blake Cashman overcome injuries (11 games over two seasons) and stake his claim on the weakside position?

Can the two draft picks -- Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen -- develop quick enough to give Ulbrich options at OLB?

Photos | Best Images of the Jets Linebackers

See the Jets LBs Leading Up to the 2021 Season

HC Robert Saleh & C.J. Mosley
1 / 41

HC Robert Saleh & C.J. Mosley

Jarrad Davis & C.J. Mosley
2 / 41

Jarrad Davis & C.J. Mosley

E_SNY_5711
3 / 41
SZ2_5379
4 / 41
C.J. Mosley & Jarrad Davis
5 / 41

C.J. Mosley & Jarrad Davis

Blake Cashman
6 / 41

Blake Cashman

Blake Cashman
7 / 41

Blake Cashman

Blake Cashman
8 / 41

Blake Cashman

Blake Cashman
9 / 41

Blake Cashman

Jarrad Davis
10 / 41

Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis
11 / 41

Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis
12 / 41

Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis
13 / 41

Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis
14 / 41

Jarrad Davis

Jarrad Davis
15 / 41

Jarrad Davis

Noah Dawkins
16 / 41

Noah Dawkins

Noah Dawkins
17 / 41

Noah Dawkins

Noah Dawkins & DC Jeff Ulbrich
18 / 41

Noah Dawkins & DC Jeff Ulbrich

Camilo Eifler
19 / 41

Camilo Eifler

Camilo Eifler
20 / 41

Camilo Eifler

C.J. Mosley
21 / 41

C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley
22 / 41

C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley
23 / 41

C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley
24 / 41

C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley
25 / 41

C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley
26 / 41

C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley
27 / 41

C.J. Mosley

Hamsah Nasirildeen
28 / 41

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Hamsah Nasirildeen
29 / 41

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Hamsah Nasirildeen
30 / 41

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Hamsah Nasirildeen & Jamien Sherwood
31 / 41

Hamsah Nasirildeen & Jamien Sherwood

Del'Shawn Phillips
32 / 41

Del'Shawn Phillips

Del'Shawn Phillips
33 / 41

Del'Shawn Phillips

Jamien Sherwood
34 / 41

Jamien Sherwood

Jamien Sherwood
35 / 41

Jamien Sherwood

Jamien Sherwood
36 / 41

Jamien Sherwood

Jamien Sherwood
37 / 41

Jamien Sherwood

Jamien Sherwood
38 / 41

Jamien Sherwood

Brendon White
39 / 41

Brendon White

Brendon White
40 / 41

Brendon White

Brendon White
41 / 41

Brendon White

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Set for Combined Practices with Not One but Two NFL Opponents

First-Year HC Robert Saleh's Team Will Hold Joint August Workouts with Packers & Eagles
news

Jets to Welcome Fans at Training Camp

Green & White Will Have Eight Practices Open to the Public with Free Tickets Are Available to the Public
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Mix of Old & New in Tight Ends Room

Chris Herndon Leads Returnees in '20; Jets Also Added UFA Tyler Kroft & TE-Friendly Coaches
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | CBs Room Is Eager and Talented, but 'Green'

Bryce Hall and Bless Austin Lead a Young CB Group
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | A Lot of Horses in the RB Stable

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter Join Room That Includes La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Very Good D-Line Gets Even Better

Quinnen Williams Welcomes Established Vets Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins & Vinny Curry to New 4-3 Base
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Are the WRs the Most Improved Positional Group?

Corey Davis Ready to Be a WR1; Rookie Elijah Moore a Dynamic Player
news

Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

Rookie Says He Can't Wait to Hit Someone Wearing Another Jersey
news

Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Adam Gase: QB Sam Darnold Has Done a Good Job with Whoever Is in There
news

Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go

Running Back, With a Year Under His Belt in the Green & White, Is Fit and Focused
news

There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 

HC Adam Gase Compares His 3rd-Round Draft Choice to the Energizer Bunny
Advertising