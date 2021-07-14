Jets Training Camp Preview | Switch to 4-3 Puts Linebackers Under a Microscope

Players to Watch

GM Joe Douglas and Saleh took an interesting tack during the 2021 NFL Draft when they picked a couple of players -- Jamie Sherwood (Auburn) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State) -- who played safety in college but who the Jets are projecting as young and quick LBs.

Sherwood (6-1, 216) played safety for the Tigers mostly on first and second down. After, he shifted to weakside LB on third down. "My versatility got me here," Sherwood said. "They could put me at defensive end or cornerback. I'm just going to go out there and make plays."

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) has impressive size for a safety. He had knee surgery in November 2019 and missed much of the 2020 season, playing in two games with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass break-ups and an interception.

"What you can see out of those guys is the ability to read, diagnose, run, hit, play coverage, understand route concepts that are in front of them," Saleh said of the rookie 'backers. "So, we feel like they'll be able to translate to linebacker pretty easily."

Key Questions

Can Mosley come back from basically two full seasons of inaction to make an impact? The early reviews are favorable. Ulbrich said of Mosley: "He is one of those authentic, alpha leaders, just knows how to run the defense. He's the field general, he's the old-school Mike that you look to and I'm very, very excited what he can do in this defense. I'm excited for him just personally getting back on the field because I know this game is very, very important to him."

Can Blake Cashman overcome injuries (11 games over two seasons) and stake his claim on the weakside position?