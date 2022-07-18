Jets Training Camp Preview | LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams in the Spotlight

Player to Watch

Veteran C.J. Mosley remains the key man as the middle linebacker and quarterback on defense. After missing most of the 2020 season due to injury and sitting out the 2021 campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mosley silenced anyone who doubted his ability to bounce back. He answered all the questions by playing in 16 games and leading the Jets' defense with 168 tackles (103 solo) while adding 2 sacks, 3 QB hits and 2 TFL, and he also led the team in snaps (1,096). Quincy Williams, an important pickup off waivers by GM Joe Douglas after being cut by Jacksonville, was a revelation last season. Quinnen's older brother played in 16 games for the Jets and was in on 110 tackles (73 solo) as he prowled the field at outside linebacker. If anything, Williams in his time with the Jets has sometimes found that his enthusiasm and speed resulted in him overrunning plays.