Jets Training Camp Preview | Are the WRs the Most Improved Positional Group?

Player to Watch

The Jets didn't think they had a chance to get Moore at No. 34 overall. When he was available, it was an easy call. Moore (5-9, 185) is an artist and his canvas is the football field. In eight games last season, Moore led all of college football in catches (10.75) and receiving yards (149.1) per game.

"I feel like I understand the craft," Moore said after being drafted. "I feel like football and being a receiver is more than catching the ball and just running. I feel like you have to understand what you're doing and the art of getting open. I take pride in it."

Although he'll be listed as a receiver, the Jets think Moore will be a Swiss Army knife for the offense.

"He can be in the backfield," Head Coach Robert Saleh said. "He can get those jet sweeps. He can play the X [outside receiver]. He can take the top off of the coverage. He's dynamic in that you can do a lot of different things with him.

"He's dynamic. When he gets the ball in his hands, he becomes something different. His ability to separate on routes, run the jet sweeps, come out of the backfield — he's extremely versatile."