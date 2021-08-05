Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/5) | La'Mical Perine & Austin Walter Break Long Runs, Michael Carter Turns on the Jets for a TD, Marcus Maye Pass Breakup & More

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Puts Team Through Its Most Demanding Practice
WR Corey Davis Has a Busy Workout; Rookie CB Isaiah Dunn Runs with First Team; OL Injuries Mount
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/5) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Thursday
See All of the Content from Practice in Full Pads at Jets Camp
Jets Rookie RB Michael Carter: 'Now I Get to Major in Football'
Veteran Tevin Coleman Is the 'Chairman' of the Jets' Running-Back-by-Committee
Chris Naggar vs. Matt Ammendola: STC Brant Boyer Sizes Up the Kicking Competition
Coach Says Both Kickers Are 'Very Talented with Big Legs...We'll See What Happens When It Counts'
Jets Practice Report | Rookies Will Get More Opportunities
QB Zach Wilson Connects with the TEs in Red Zone; CB Brandin Echols Gets a Shot with the Ones; OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Is Day-to-Day
Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich Is 'Blown Away' by DE Carl Lawson
Adds That LB C.J. Mosley 'Is the Best I've Seen Him'
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/4) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Wednesday's Public Practice
See All of the Content from Open Practice at Jets Training Camp
Mike LaFleur Knows for Zach Wilson to Thrive, Jets Have to 'Lean on the Run Game'
Offensive Coordinator Likes the Freshness and Variety of Skills His Six RBs Bring to the Table
Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/4) | Zach Wilson & Elijah Moore Go Deep Again, Denzel Mims Red Zone TD, Tyler Kroft Diving Catch & More
See Top Plays from Wednesday's Public Practice
John Franklin-Myers and Jets D-Line Are Going to 'Attack and Hit People'
Lining Up Across from Carl Lawson, JMF Has Benefited from Tips and Advice from T Morgan Moses