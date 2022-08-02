Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/2) | Elijah Moore Dazzles with One-Handed Catch, Zach Wilson to Corey Davis & More
See Some of the Top Plays from Tuesday's Practice at Training Camp
Aug 02, 2022 at 02:45 PM
DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'I Think He Can Take His Game to the Next Level'
Offense Struggles in Call-It Period; Zach Wilson Finds Elijah Moore for 80-Yard Touchdown
LaFleur Sees Progress from QB Zach Wilson; Will Lean on RB Michael Carter for Leadership; Dishes on WRs Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson
Veteran LB Makes an Impact in His and the Jets First Day in Pads
See All of the Content from Monday's Practice at Jets Training Camp
See Some of the Top Plays from the First Padded Practice of Training Camp
QB Zach Wilson Will Grow with a Young Core; DT Quinnen Williams Has Best Muscle Mass of His Career
Jets OC Mike LaFleur Lining Rookie RB Up in a Variety of Formations
Alijah Vera-Tucker on New Teammate: 'All I Get to Do is Pick His Brain'
Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps