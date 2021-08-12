Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/12) | Michael Carter II Prevents a Deep Completion, Jeff Smith Flies in the Open Field & More

Jets Practice Report | WR Elijah Moore Sustains Quad Injury
DT Quinnen Williams Will Have Practice Simulation on Friday; Jets Ready to See Giants on Saturday
DE Carl Lawson: 'I'm Kind of Like Neo in "The Matrix" '
The Monster on the Jets' D-Line Is Ready to Lead a Transformed Group
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/12) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Thursday
See All of the Content from Thursday at Jets Camp
Veteran Lamarcus Joyner Is Back Home at Safety
Drawn to the Jets Because of HC Robert Saleh Because 'Personality Matters'
Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Changes Speed in the Heat
Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has a Big Day; WR Corey Davis Sees Green in the Red Area; Jets Linebackers Will Be Stressed
QB Zach Wilson: 'I'm Excited to Get Back Into a Season'
Robert Saleh Calls His Rookie QB 'a Sponge, Adds 'the Kid's Going to Be Fine'
Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'I Feel I'm Almost There...I've Just Got to Keep Grinding'
Second-Year Pass-Catcher Has Put Offseason Illness Behind and Is Flashing Again in Training Camp
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/11) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Wednesday
See All of the Content from Wednesday at Jets Camp
Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/11) | Corey Davis Red Zone TD from Zach Wilson, Javelin Guidry Red Zone PBU, Brandin Echols INT & More
See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Jets Camp
Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says 'Relentless' Carl Lawson 'Beats Everybody'
QB Zach Wilson 'Fine' After Hand Scratch; WR Denzel Mims Pops in Session