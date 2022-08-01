Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/1) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore & a Joe Flacco Rope
See Some of the Top Plays from the First Padded Practice of Training Camp
Aug 01, 2022 at 02:39 PM
Offense Struggles in Call-It Period; Zach Wilson Finds Elijah Moore for 80-Yard Touchdown
Veteran LB Makes an Impact in His and the Jets First Day in Pads
QB Zach Wilson Will Grow with a Young Core; DT Quinnen Williams Has Best Muscle Mass of His Career
Jets OC Mike LaFleur Lining Rookie RB Up in a Variety of Formations
Alijah Vera-Tucker on New Teammate: 'All I Get to Do is Pick His Brain'
Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps
First-Round Draft Pick Gives QB Zach Wilson Another Arrow in His Quiver
1st-Round Rookie Goes Stride for Stride with D.J. Reed on 100-Yard INT Return at Saturday's Camp Practice
See All of the Content from Saturday's Public Practice at Jets Training Camp
JFM Says of Jets' Defensive Fortunes, 'Whatever Happens Happens, but It's On the Defensive Line'