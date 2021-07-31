Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/31) | Zach Wilson Deep TD to Elijah Moore, Jason Pinnock INT & More

See Top Plays from Saturday's Open Practice at 1 Jets Drive

Jul 31, 2021 at 03:58 PM

Jets Practice Report | The Roar Returns to 1 Jets Drive

Rookie QB Zach Wilson Impresses; WR Elijah Moore Continues to Climb; Overlooked DE Has a Day
Jets Training Camp Daily (7/31) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Back to Football Saturday

See All of the Content from Saturday at Jets Training Camp
Jets S Marcus Maye: 'I'm Here to Play Football...and Let My Play Do the Talking'

Franchise-Tagged Team MVP Says He'd Still 'Love to Be Here' Long-Term with the Green & White
Jets Practice Report | DE Carl Lawson and S Marcus Maye Lead Defense 

Head Coach Robert Saleh Expected a Speed Difference on Day 3; QB Zach Wilson Grieves the Loss of Greg Knapp
Jets QB Zach Wilson Excited to Be Back to Doing 'What I Love'

Robert Saleh Said Starting QB Job Is Wilson's to Lose
Jets Training Camp Daily (7/30) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 3

See All of the Content from Friday at Jets Training Camp
Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/30) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore, Corey Davis Snags a TD, Tevin Coleman Breaks Free & More

See Top Plays from Friday's Team Periods During Training Camp
Jets Notebook | Corey Davis: 'We Have the Right Pieces'

Carl Lawson Is Keeping Close Watch on the Olympics; HC Robert Saleh and Davis Gush Over Elijah Moore
Jets Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Time is Now

CB Brandin Echols Records an INT, DE Carl Lawson Disrupts and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker Earns Kudos
Jets C Connor McGovern 'Fired Up' for Himself and for His Offensive Line

Early in Camp, He Feels Great Physically and He Likes the OL Competition & the New Wide Zone Blocking Scheme
Jets Training Camp Daily (7/29) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 2

See All of the Content from Thursday at Jets Training Camp
