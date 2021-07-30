Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/30) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore, Corey Davis Snags a TD, Tevin Coleman Breaks Free & More

See Top Plays from Friday's Team Periods During Training Camp

Jul 30, 2021 at 02:21 PM

Jets Notebook | Corey Davis: 'We Have the Right Pieces'

Carl Lawson Is Keeping Close Watch on the Olympics; HC Robert Saleh and Davis Gush Over Elijah Moore
Jets Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Time is Now

CB Brandin Echols Records an INT, DE Carl Lawson Disrupts and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker Earns Kudos
Jets C Connor McGovern 'Fired Up' for Himself and for His Offensive Line

Early in Camp, He Feels Great Physically and He Likes the OL Competition & the New Wide Zone Blocking Scheme
Jets Training Camp Daily (7/29) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 2

See All of the Content from Thursday at Jets Training Camp
Bryce Hall: 'There's Something Really Awesome' About Robert Saleh

Second-Year Jets Cornerback Is Fit and Could Be Poised for a Breakout Season
Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/29) | Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis & Denzel Mims Catches, Long Michael Carter Run, a Pick-Six & More

See Top Plays from Thursday's Team Periods During Training Camp
Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh's Confidence Sets the Tone

DT Quinnen Williams Could Be Back for Packers and ILB Jarrad Davis Talks Reunion with S Marcus Maye; Jets Hit 90% Vaccination Rate 
Jets Training Camp Daily (7/28) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 1 of Camp

See All of the Content from the First Day of Training Camp in One Place
Jets LB Jarrad Davis Has 'Revitalized' View of the Game He Loves

He's Achieved 'Balance' in His Life as He Seeks to Regain the Impact He Had in His First Two Seasons with Lions
Carl Lawson Set to Start Building His Own Jets Sack Legacy

Won't Reveal His Goal for the Rushing the QB but He Has Some Round Numbers in Mind for 2021
'Exciting' Times as Robert Saleh Greets His Jets for Start of Training Camp

First TC Practice Is Wednesday; Tackle Mekhi Becton: 'Time to Get Out There and Get Going' 
