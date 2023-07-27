Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/27) | Aaron Rodgers 25-Yard TD Pass, Pick-Six for the Defense & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Practice in Full Pads at Training Camp

Jul 27, 2023 at 04:10 PM

Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Robert Saleh Said 'Indications Are He'll Be OK' for Second-Year WR; RB Dalvin Cook Set to Visit This Weekend

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/27) | Interviews, Photos, Stories and Highlights from a Steamy Thursday

See All of the Content from Thursday's Training Camp Practice.

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Made Mental Mistakes; HC Robert Saleh Not Concerned About O-Line

Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

QB Talks About Playing Past '23, Being an NFL Starter at 40, Offseason Diet & Flexibility: 'I'm Having a Blast'

For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

With Aaron Rodgers, 'Every Single Practice Is Like a Game-Type Thing'

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/26) | Interviews, Photos, Stories and Highlights from Day 6 of Camp

See All of the Content from Wednesday's Training Camp Practice.

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/26) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep, Rookie INT & More Aaron Rodgers Red Zone

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice in Full Pads at Training Camp

Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

Veteran Showing His Comfort at Camp; Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Amazing'

