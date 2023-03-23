Transactions

Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, Swap Day 2 Selections with Browns

In Two Season with Green & White, former Ole Miss Wideout Had 80 Catches for 984 Yards & 6 TDs

Mar 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Randy Lange

The Jets have traded wide receiver Elijah Moore, their second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, to Cleveland, that also included a swap of day two picks.

The Jets will receive the Browns' second-round choice in next month's draft, No. 42 overall, and will send the Browns, along with Moore, their third-round pick, 74th overall.

As a rookie out of Mississippi, he had 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth TD on a 19-yard end-around at New England. He had a career-high eight-catch, 141-yard, one-TD home game against Miami that included a 62-yard TD catch-and-run from Joe Flacco before missing the last five games on Injured Reserve/Reserve-COVID.

Moore and RB Michael Carter teamed up to become the first Jets rookie tandem to total four-plus TDs in a season since RB Emerson Boozer and TE Pete Lammons did it in 1966.

Last season Moore had 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown, giving him career totals of 80 catches for 984 yards and six touchdowns, plus 10 rushes for 59 yards and a TD.

At the moment, ahead of any other trades that general manager Joe Douglas and his staff may execute this offseason, the Jets have six selections — Round 1 (13th overall), two picks in Round 2 (42nd and 43rd), Round 4 (112th), Round 5 (143rd) and the Round 6 pick (207th) from Houston in the trade a year ago for LB Blake Cashman.

