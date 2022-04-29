Jets Trade Up with Titans for No. 26 Overall Pick

Joe Douglas Selects FSU's Jermaine Johnson in Addition to Cincinnati's Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Apr 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

16x9 (1)

The New York Jets are on the move in the 2022 NFL Draft as they've moved up nine spots, sending picks No. 35, No. 69 and No. 163 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 26 and No. 101. The Green & White used their third first-round selection on Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

After trading down in 2020 and then trading up in 2021, Jets GM Joe Douglas has once again targeted a player and made an aggressive play on the board. The Green & White now have a total of eight picks, five of which come on Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.

"I feel like when we've made trades in the draft in the last two drafts, a few of them haven't been discussions that have happened prior to the draft," Douglas said leading up to the draft. "A few trades have been made while we're on the clock. So, you won't really know until we're on the clock in a lot of cases."

