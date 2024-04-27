Jets Obtain 2025 Third-Round Pick from Detroit in Trade Back

Jets GM Joe Douglas continues to be active on the phone in the 2024 NFL Draft as he executed his second trade in Round 4, sending pick No. 126 to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

Douglas acquired picks No. 126 and No. 190 earlier Saturday when he traded pick No. 111 to the Packers at the start of Day 3.

This is the fourth trade Douglas has executed in this year's draft. He also traded back one spot in the first round and selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu. He then traded up from No. 72 to the top of the third round at No. 65 to draft WR Malachi Corley.

This trade is now the ninth time since Douglas has traded down and the third time in this year's draft. Five current role players/depth pieces were involved in the trade-backs – CB Brandin Echols (LV 2021), T Carter Warren and LB Zaire Barnes (NE 2023), DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and TE Zach Kuntz (LV 2023).