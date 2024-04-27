Jets Trade Back in the Fourth Round

At the start of Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets have traded pick No. 111 (Round 4) to the Packers in exchange for picks No. 126 (Round 4) and No. 190 (Round 6).

This is the third trade general manager Joe Douglas has executed in this year's draft. He traded back one spot in the first round and selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu. He then traded up from No. 72 to the top of the third round at No. 65 to draft WR Malachi Corley.

Saturday's trade is the eighth time since Douglas was hired as general manager of the Jets in 2019 that he has traded down and the second time in this year's draft. Five current role players/depth pieces were involved in the trade-backs – CB Brandin Echols (LV 2021), T Carter Warren and LB Zaire Barnes (NE 2023), DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and TE Zach Kuntz (LV 2023).