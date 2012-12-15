Jets to Wear Helmet Decal on MNF Honoring Newtown Victims

Dec 15, 2012 at 08:56 AM

Updaetd, Monday, 12:55 p.m. ET

The impact of the shootings in Newtown, Conn., on Friday have been felt far and wide, from the immediate area of Sandy Hook Elementary School in western Connecticut, 60 miles from New York City, throughout the tristate area and in all parts of the country and beyond.

The New York Jets will honor the victims, 20 of them schoolchildren, tragically killed Friday morning by wearing decals on their helmets for their Monday night game against the Titans at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. The circular decals will display the initials S.H.E.S., for Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Jets will also have a moment of silence for the victims the following week before the opening kickoff at their final home game of the season against the Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 23.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, head coach Rex Ryan and offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, a longtime Connecticut resident, among others, spoke to the events of the past several days.

"Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by today's horrific tragedy in Connecticut," Johnson offered via Twitter.

Ryan started his news conference today with a statement about the tragedy, saying, "First off, obviously, with the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., our thoughts and prayers are with all the people impacted by that tragedy."

