Jets to Be Without DT Folorunso Fatukasi on Sunday at Rams

The Jets will be without one of the NFL's best run stoppers on Sunday against the Rams in DT Folorunso Fatukasi, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list because he came into close contact with someone with the coronavirus. He has a 5.7% run-stuff rate, which is third-best in the NFL among interior defensive linemen. His teammates, Quinnen Williams and Henry Anderson are tied for second in the NFL with a 7.0% stuff rate.

"That's a tough one to replace," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "We were getting low on bodies as it is. We'll have to move pieces around, get some guys rotated in there. It's kind of by committee as it is. Some guys will have to step up and fill the void."

Kicker Shuffle, Kick Return Solution

The Jets have kicker gymnastics to work out before Sunday's game at Los Angeles. Sam Ficken (groin) was designated to return to practice and should be activated for Sunday's game barring a setback. The team also claimed K Chase McLaughlin earlier this week and released K Sergio Castillo before re-signing him to the practice squad.

"Well, we'll see how it plays out," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "Sam looks pretty good so far, and we just added Chase, and Chase has got some talent. So, we'll see where it takes us so far, but Sam kicked pretty good the other day, and we'll see what happens."

On McLaughlin, Boyer added: "He hasn't been in [the building] yet, he's just been in meetings. … I've talked to him, and he's a great kid. He's a talented kid. I've watched him before a bunch of times."

On the positive side of the special-teams ledger, the Jets have found their kick returner in Corey Ballentine. Boyer said on Nov. 21: "Our return game, specifically kick return, hasn't been up to the standards we set here and I'm not happy about it. We have to try to get better the last seven games of the season." Insert Ballentine, who made his Jets debut on Nov. 29 against the Dolphins. He's averaging 29.7 yards on 7 returns and had a 66-yard return against the Seahawks last week.