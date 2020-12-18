Jets to Be Without DT Folorunso Fatukasi on Sunday at Rams

Adam Gase Says Jalen Ramsey Has a ‘Richard-Sherman-Type Feel’ in Terms of Knowledge  

Dec 18, 2020 at 04:20 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

notebook-rams-E_SZ1_1956

The Jets will be without one of the NFL's best run stoppers on Sunday against the Rams in DT Folorunso Fatukasi, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list because he came into close contact with someone with the coronavirus. He has a 5.7% run-stuff rate, which is third-best in the NFL among interior defensive linemen. His teammates, Quinnen Williams and Henry Anderson are tied for second in the NFL with a 7.0% stuff rate.

"That's a tough one to replace," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "We were getting low on bodies as it is. We'll have to move pieces around, get some guys rotated in there. It's kind of by committee as it is. Some guys will have to step up and fill the void."

Kicker Shuffle, Kick Return Solution
The Jets have kicker gymnastics to work out before Sunday's game at Los Angeles. Sam Ficken (groin) was designated to return to practice and should be activated for Sunday's game barring a setback. The team also claimed K Chase McLaughlin earlier this week and released K Sergio Castillo before re-signing him to the practice squad.

"Well, we'll see how it plays out," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "Sam looks pretty good so far, and we just added Chase, and Chase has got some talent. So, we'll see where it takes us so far, but Sam kicked pretty good the other day, and we'll see what happens."

On McLaughlin, Boyer added: "He hasn't been in [the building] yet, he's just been in meetings. … I've talked to him, and he's a great kid. He's a talented kid. I've watched him before a bunch of times."

On the positive side of the special-teams ledger, the Jets have found their kick returner in Corey Ballentine. Boyer said on Nov. 21: "Our return game, specifically kick return, hasn't been up to the standards we set here and I'm not happy about it. We have to try to get better the last seven games of the season." Insert Ballentine, who made his Jets debut on Nov. 29 against the Dolphins. He's averaging 29.7 yards on 7 returns and had a 66-yard return against the Seahawks last week.

"You can see he's got some talent," Boyer said. "Obviously, he's very fast. It's just trying to get him to run the tracks that we like and everything like that. He's doing a really nice job. I think that there's starting to be some continuity a little bit with a few of the same guys that are blocking for him and that really helps. Hopefully, he continues to do that. And certainly, we need that part of our game and give our offense some really good field position and give them some short fields."

The Best Practice Photos from Rams Week

See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to Week 15

E_SZ1_2407-thumb
1 / 34
E_SZ1_0006
2 / 34
E_SZ1_0155
3 / 34
E_SZ1_2026
4 / 34
E_SZ1_1863
5 / 34
E_SZ1_1789
6 / 34
E_SZ1_2481
7 / 34
E_SZ1_2247
8 / 34
E_SZ1_2597
9 / 34
E_SZ1_2356
10 / 34
E_SZ1_2388
11 / 34
E_SZ1_2129
12 / 34
E_SZ1_1858
13 / 34
E_SZ1_1888
14 / 34
E_SZ1_2204
15 / 34
E_SZ1_2058
16 / 34
E_SZ1_1840
17 / 34
E_SZ1_1744
18 / 34
E_SZ1_1696
19 / 34
E_SZ1_1698
20 / 34
E_SZ1_0971
21 / 34
E_SZ1_0687
22 / 34
E_SZ1_1635
23 / 34
E_SZ1_0953
24 / 34
E_SZ1_0513
25 / 34
E_SZ1_0949
26 / 34
E_SZ1_0540
27 / 34
E_SZ1_0300
28 / 34
E_SZ1_0072
29 / 34
E_SZ1_0496
30 / 34
E_SZ1_0201
31 / 34
E_SZ1_0190
32 / 34
E_SZ1_0100
33 / 34
E_SZ1_0028
34 / 34

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Eyes on the Outside
Rams DL Aaron Donald receives a lot of attention both on and off the field ,and deservedly so. Los Angeles, however, also has debatably the NFL's best cornerback in Jalen Ramsey, the No. 5 overall pick in 2016. A three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro, he was a part of a secondary that held Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf and Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to a combined 10 catches, 80 yards and 1 TD in recent weeks.

"His instincts alone, I haven't been around too many corners where I feel like it's just he has such a great feel for the game," Gase said. "He does a really good job as far as feeling the route, kind of feeling the receiver. He's stopping, he runs the route before the guy. He knows when to stay deep, he knows when it's time to gamble. The way he transitions with routes is really impressive and let alone with his ball skills. You better not miss on him to where if he's driving on an out route and you miss just slightly inside, you're looking at it going the other way.

"I always appreciate it because when we played him when he was at Jacksonville, he knew their defense. He knew all the holes. He knew what could hurt them, what couldn't hurt them and you can tell it's just like he was playing like a chess game out there with the quarterback a little bit. That's what made it scary going against him because there was a little bit of a Richard-Sherman-type feel of how he knew their defense."

Related Content

news

Who Has Been the Most Unsung Player on the Jets This Season? 

LB Neville Hewitt Leads the Green & White in Tackles
news

Jets at Rams Game Preview: Aaron Donald & Quinnen Williams Could Stand Out In LA

Jets DT Has Had Some Impressive Moments His Sophomore Campaign 
news

The Jets and the Dress for Success Non-Profit Join Forces in Support of Women

27 Women Who Work for the Green & White Share Their Expertise
news

Sam Darnold, 'Tough as They Come,' Fearlessly Preps for Jets' Final 3 Games

Quarterback Says of Sunday's Challenge at L.A. Rams: 'We're Excited for the Opportunity'
news

Jets' Adam Gase: If Rams DL Aaron Donald Isn't the Best in the NFL, He's Top 3 

QB Sam Darnold, RB Frank Gore Give Props to Former Defensive Player of the Year
news

Frank Bush Pivots and Is Readies His Defense to Take On the Rams

Jet's Interim DC Says Marcus Maye Is 'One of the Best Safeties in the League'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Rams - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Was Limited After Missing Practice Wednesday
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Rams

Mekhi Becton Could Face Aaron Donald; Sam Darnold Will Have to Be Wary of Jalen Ramsey
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Taliaferro

Catch Up with the 1963 Draft Pick from Illinois
news

WR Denzel Mims Set to Return to Action for Jets vs. Rams

Rookie's Goals: Play Hard, Put Good Things on Tape, Finish Out Strong, Try to Get a Win or Three
news

Javelin Guidry Went Undrafted, but Not Unnoticed

The Jets' Speedy Rookie Defensive Back Is Showing He Belongs

Advertising