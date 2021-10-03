WR Corps Shakeup for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense vs. Tennessee

Along with WR Corey Davis, playing against his former team of the previous four seasons for the first time, and Tevin Coleman, returning from non-COVID illness at running back, the skill positions surrounding Wilson are arguably the strongest they've been since September. Now three days into October, coordinator Mike LaFleur and the offense will need the group to come together to help keep the Titans defense on the MetLife pitch in order to augment their own defensive task: Slow down Derrick Henry.

The Titans' bellcow back is the class of the NFL these days, the league's leading rusher in 2019 and '20 and the only runner heading into today's games with 300-plus yards rushing.

"When this man gets rolling, he is all of, whatever height he is and size [6-3, 247], he looks like an offensive lineman carrying the football," Saleh said. "He's a load, he's deserving of all the accolades he's gotten, and it's going to be a tremendous challenge this week."

The Jets' defense gets an additional curveball thrown at it with S Marcus Maye's ankle injury. One week after settling in Adrian Colbert alongside him in the deep middle, now Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich will be rotating in players alongside Colbert to replace Maye. Among those players will be second-year man Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman, both activated off short-term IR on Saturday, and Jarrod Wilson, who arrived with Colbert a month ago after Lamarcus Joyner's season-ending injury.

But the Titans offense has also been bitten by the injury bug, perhaps leveling the playing field somewhat, as they declared their two top wideouts, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, both out for the Jets with hamstring injuries.

Here is the Jets' six-man inactive list for today's game:

WR Elijah Moore

WR Jeff Smith

S Marcus Maye

RB La'Mical Perine

CB Jason Pinnock

DL Tim Ward

And these are the Titans' seven inactives: