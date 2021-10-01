Jets-Titans Game Preview | C.J. Mosley Readies for Derrick Henry

Still searching for their first win, complementary football has eluded the Jets. They are -5 in turnover differential (Tennessee is -6) and the defense has often had to rally when put in tough situations by an offense trying to find its rhythm with rookie QB Zach Wilson.

"When we step on the field, we look at that as an opportunity for us to get better," Mosley said. "We look at it as an opportunity for us to make plays and get our offense back on the field. When we step on the field, we can't be moping around, we can't be worrying about what's going on with this situation or that situation. We have to defend every blade of grass, we have to communicate and we have to come with the same intensity every single play."

After participating in parts of two games in 2019 and opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, many wondered what the return of Mosley would look like. And now as he prepares for the most physical running back in football, Mosley, a four-time second-team All Pro, is bringing the brutality while wearing a smile.