Notebook| Jets to Stick with Tim Boyle as Starter vs. Falcons 

Garrett Wilson & Breece Hall Finding Groove

As the offense continues to look for a jump with QB Tim Boyle, WR Garrett Wilson, after Miam's win over New York, was at a loss for words.

The Jets have scored a league-low 13 touchdowns (10 by the offense). On Friday, Wilson was targeted 10 times and had a team-leading 7 receptions for 44 yards including the team's only offensive score.

"I don't even know what I could tell you all," Wilsons said. "I don't know what to tell the fans, I don't know what they would want to hear. I'm out. I can't think of anything, and I wish I could, man. We want to get this thing rolling."

In addition to Wilson, RB Breece Hall expressed disappointment in his recent performances. He rushed 7 times for 25 yards Friday afternoon and added 7 receptions for 24 yards.

"It's frustrating," Hall said. "Just trying to find a way to get better every week and trying to stay positive. Just being one of the best players on offense, I'm trying to step in that leadership role which is hard for me because I've always been a guy that just did my one eleventh and did my job.."

HC Robert Saleh addressed both players' comments Saturday and said the Jets' have had a tendency to "press" and "reach" to make plays as of late. With Boyle at the helm and a long week coming up before Sunday's game against the Falcons, Saleh likes Wilson, Hall and the Jets other playmakers chances to get back on track.

"Sometimes you just got to go back to understanding who you are and what your style of play is," Saleh said. "And you know, every once in a while, you need to be reminded of that. That's going to kind of be the message this week. There's, when you try to do more, it usually comes out worse. And it's not about trying to do more right now. It's about trying to lock into who you are and what your style of play is."