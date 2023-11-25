Notebook| Jets to Stick with Tim Boyle as Starter vs. Falcons 

The Jets offense struggled in their 32-13 loss to Miami Friday with 1 TD and 159 total yards. But HC Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday he will stick with QB Tim Boyle as starter for the second consecutive next week va. the Falcons.
"We're giving him another shot to roll next week," Saleh said of Boyle on a conference call. "Obviously, there's things that he could have done better and there's things that he had no control over, but I know he battled out there."
Against the Dolphins, Boyle made his fourth career start and first as a Jet. He completed 27-of-38 attempts for 179 yards with 1 TD and 2 interceptions. The offense stumbled in the first three quarter with 2 total first downs but found a rhythm in the fourth quarter while moving the sticks 10 times.
In the final frame, Boyle completed 19-of-26 attempts for 136 yards and a 1-yard touchdown pass to WR Garrett Wilson. Saleh watched the film postgame and liked Boyle's overall command.
"We were able to get to certain calls in that we were hoping to do," Saleh said. '"We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. But overall, it just didn't come to full fruition."
Garrett Wilson & Breece Hall Finding Groove
As the offense continues to look for a jump with QB Tim Boyle, WR Garrett Wilson, after Miam's win over New York, was at a loss for words.
The Jets have scored a league-low 13 touchdowns (10 by the offense). On Friday, Wilson was targeted 10 times and had a team-leading 7 receptions for 44 yards including the team's only offensive score.
"I don't even know what I could tell you all," Wilsons said. "I don't know what to tell the fans, I don't know what they would want to hear. I'm out. I can't think of anything, and I wish I could, man. We want to get this thing rolling."
In addition to Wilson, RB Breece Hall expressed disappointment in his recent performances. He rushed 7 times for 25 yards Friday afternoon and added 7 receptions for 24 yards.
"It's frustrating," Hall said. "Just trying to find a way to get better every week and trying to stay positive. Just being one of the best players on offense, I'm trying to step in that leadership role which is hard for me because I've always been a guy that just did my one eleventh and did my job.."
HC Robert Saleh addressed both players' comments Saturday and said the Jets' have had a tendency to "press" and "reach" to make plays as of late. With Boyle at the helm and a long week coming up before Sunday's game against the Falcons, Saleh likes Wilson, Hall and the Jets other playmakers chances to get back on track.
"Sometimes you just got to go back to understanding who you are and what your style of play is," Saleh said. "And you know, every once in a while, you need to be reminded of that. That's going to kind of be the message this week. There's, when you try to do more, it usually comes out worse. And it's not about trying to do more right now. It's about trying to lock into who you are and what your style of play is."
Saleh added on Hall: "Breece has a special talent. We all agree when the ball is in his hands we're better. But there are grimy yards that a back has to understand that he needs to get. There are plays, that if an O-line blocks it for nothing, he has to find two. If they block it for three, he's got to find six. If they block it for negative yardage, he's got to find a way back to the line of scrimmage."
See the best game action photos during Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
QB Aaron Rodgers Back in the Building
Since he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the Jets' season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11, QB Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, has continued to split time between California and New Jersey as he rehabs. He will be back in New Jersey permanently with the team as he continues to make strides towards a potential return this season.
"He is back in been the building," Saleh said. "But with regards to practice. I don't have anything for you guys on that. Like I said, when we get a Dr.'s note that says he's clear, then he will be cleared for practice."