With Offense Struggling, HC Robert Saleh Gives QB Tim Boyle a Shot

Boyle, who grew up in Connecticut, was signed by the Jets in free agency in April. He spent a couple of seasons as Aaron Rodgers' backup with the Green Bay Packers, and had his most productive season as a professional with the Lions in 2021. In four games (three starts), Boyle was 61 of 94 (64.9%), 526 yards and 3 TDs. He was with the Bears last season.

"I do have to say this ... I'm extremely proud of Zach, how handled everything this year," Boyle said. "He's earned a lot of respect from me and the offense. My heart goes out to him. It's not a comfortable situation. He's been wonderful."

With little preparation since Z.Wilson, as the starter takes the majority of the snaps in practice, Boyle, like Z.Wilson, was playing behind the seventh different combination on the offensive line and fifth in five games with Chris Glaser coming in at RG, before losing LT Mekhi Becton to an ankle injury late in the first quarter. The O-line eventually included two rookies -- center Joe Tippmann and tackle Carter Warren.

Boyle said he tried to rely on his experience and instincts.

"You go into a game, it's pretty lopsided, and the mindset is to go in and get completions and run the offense," Boyle said. "I'd like a couple of balls I want back, but for not getting many reps I think I did a pretty good job. It was good to be out there, just unfortunate how things ended up.

"Part of my game is just being able to get the ball out takes pressure off the O-line. Knew they would bring some pressure my mindset get ball in our players hands and see what do."

He added: "I think part of strength is getting the ball out of my hands quick. Decisiveness, try to get the ball out, unfortunately part of the game is taking a sack. It's better than jamming it into coverage. Takes a lot of heat off the offensive line and gets playmakers the ball in space."

Saleh declined to name a starter for the Miami game without first reviewing the tape.