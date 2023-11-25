Jets QB Tim Boyle: 'We're Going to Continue to Build, Continue to Fight'

Through three quarters, the Jets' offense struggled to convert on third down (0 of 5 in the first half, 5 of 14 in the game, 35.7%; but 2 of 3 converting on fourth down) while AFC East-leading Miami (8-3) closed out the first half with a 40-19 advantage in plays on offense. The Dolphins then dominated the third quarter, clocking 20 plays to the Jets' 3 (a single three-and-out series), but only added a field goal.

With Mekhi Becton inactive after sustaining an ankle injury last week against the Bills, the Jets fielded their eighth different combination on the offensive line. Carter Warren replaced Becton at left tackle and Xavier Newman started at RG. Against Miami's aggressive defense, however, the Jets rushed for 29 yards and the Dolphins sacked Boyle 7 times.

"I think they did a good job," Boyle said. "It was a short week. We had a new left tackle with Xavier back [from the practice squad], the communication was on point and they battled all four quarters. I love those guys. Tipp [rookie center Joe Tippmann] is doing a great job making all the calls. Laken [Tomlinson] has been solid and Max [Mitchell] battled all game. I'm pleased with those guys and I was proud to be their quarterback tonight."

In his fourth start as an NFL quarterback, Boyle was asked what he learned from Sunday's game.

"I think our intermediate passing game got going in the second half and we can build on that," he said. "And to lean on guys making plays like Conk [TE Tyler Conklin], Breece [Hall] and 17 [WR Garrett Wilson]. We have to scheme those guys up, they're our playmakers and we have to get the ball to them more."

Of course, there's no guarantee that Boyle will start again when the Jets will try to snap their four-game losing streak, against Atlanta on Dec. 3. After the game, Saleh would not commit to either Boyle or No. 2 Trevor Siemian.

"Coach said it best at the end of the game in the locker room," Boyle said. "We have to get our minds right to have the best six weeks of our life. We have six more games and we have to put our best foot forward."