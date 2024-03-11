 Skip to main content
Jets Announce TicketManager as Proud Partner

Global company will Enable Jets Corporate Clients Through Ticket Management Software

Mar 11, 2024 at 09:04 AM
TicketManager

New York Jets premium partners will find it far easier to care for their ticket inventories, thanks to the team's latest partnership.

The Jets introduced TicketManager, a global leader in the tickets and guest experience spaces, as their Official Corporate Ticket Manager. As per the (multi-year) agreement, TicketManager will offer its proprietary software - at no cost - to Jets corporate clients to transfer and track tickets for not only Jets games, but for sporting and entertainment events throughout the greater Tri-State Area, thereby enabling participants to centralize their operations and eliminate the hassle of multiple accounts, logins and passwords.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with TicketManager that provides companies with a quality service to manage client tickets effectively and efficiently," said Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnership, Ian Lasher. "We look forward to TicketManager providing an enhanced experience for our valued clients that will help grow their engagement in the sports and entertainment hospitality space."

TicketManager technology will identify unused tickets throughout the New York/New Jersey market, expedite mobile transfers and generate real-time scan reports. In addition, Jets corporate club seat season ticket holders will be able to recapture the value of any unused tickets through TicketManager's exclusive partnership with Ticketmaster to sell excess inventory.

"We're excited to partner with the New York Jets to help companies get the most out of their investment in sports and entertainment events," said Tony Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of TicketManager. "We are in important times for companies that use sports tickets for customers and partners. Our partnership with the Jets will help companies continue to invest in sports and entertainment tickets, which are vital for growing and maintaining business."

In addition, TicketManager will become a Supporting Partner of the Jets Partner Alliance program, the Jets business-to-business platform that connects the franchise's Corporate Partners and Suite Partners.

Executive Consultant Michael Goldstein, who previously led sponsorships across North America for Mastercard, negotiated the deal on TicketManager's behalf.

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event- and guest-management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater return on investment. It offers convenient and simple technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets and create exceptional guest life-cycle experiences, and it reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard. It now partners with four National Football League franchises, with the Jets joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, as well as clubs in the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer and programs in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

