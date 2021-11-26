Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

Wilson believes he was on a parallel path as his teammates when Patriots OLB Matthew Judon drove him to the turf in the second quarter of a loss to New England on Oct. 24. He sustained a PCL sprain and has been a spectator for the past month.

"I felt like I was on the same path when I had gotten injured," he said. "I felt like every single week, going back and watching every game, whether you see it or not in the stat line or in wins or whatever, just based on the progress of grading your decision making every single play, I felt like every single week was getting better. And you see it hitting with those guys too. Like their understanding how to play the NFL game, and they're going to be great one day in this league and they are right now. They're doing an awesome job."

With Mike White and Joe Flacco on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Josh Johnson is expected to be Wilson's backup vs. the Texans. Houston gives up yards (30th, 389.3 Yds/G0 and points (29th, 27.1 Pts/G), but the Texans are an opportunist defensive unit that had 5 takeaways in last Sunday's win over the Titans and are tied for fourth with 19 takeaways. While RB Michael Carter will miss time with a low-grade high-ankle sprain and WR Corey Davis is dealing with a groin injury, Wilson will work with one of the NFL's hottest players in Elijah Moore, who has 5 TDs in his last 5 games and receiving TDs in three consecutive games.

"I'm just excited," Wilson said. "Just that rush, that feeling you get just to be back on the field, it's exciting. Just happy to be back with the guys."

Saleh, who began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern, continues to work on his forever home with the Jets and Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft, is a critical piece of the foundation.