Jets-Texans Game Preview | 'Let It Rip'

Sunday's matchup between the Jets (4-8) and Texans (7-5) at MetLife Stadium will feel like a reunion for some and QB Zach Wilson, who will return to the starting lineup after a two-game demotion, is carrying a healthy chip to the table for the December get together.

"I am going to have more fun than I have ever had, in a professional way," Wilson told reporters this week. "At the same time of course, there is a chip of just feeling like I need to prove something, feeling like this team needs to prove something, this offense needs to prove something."

Wilson Asked for the Ball

With Zach Wilson out of the lineup, the Jets produced just 12 points in home losses to the Dolphins and the Falcons. A day after HC Robert Saleh contemplated his starter for Week 14, Wilson, who served as the team's emergency third QB against Miami and Atlanta, walked into his head coach's office and said he wanted the rock.

"I don't want to say I was shocked, but it was pretty cool Monday after the game for him to walk into my office and basically ask for the ball," Saleh said. "I thought that was cool. I wasn't ready to make a decision at that point, but it definitely helped."

On Wednesday, Saleh told reporters Wilson would make his 10th start of the season. The Jets have lost five consecutive games and have scored 3 offensive TDs in their six contests since the bye. Wilson will match up with a Texans defense that is 12th in scoring (20.8 pts/g) but 26th in the league against the pass (245.2 yds/g). While the Jets want to win the turnover battle every week, Saleh's directive to Wilson was clear — "let it rip" and have confidence from the outset.