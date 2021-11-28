Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

The Jets are about to begin Round 4 of their 2021 quarterback prizefight. They're hoping the return of Zach Wilson will result in a knockout of the host Houston Texans.

The players are on the NRG Stadium turf warming up for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and Wilson is limbering up for his second tour of duty behind center. Wilson injured his knee in the second quarter of the Jets' Game 6 at New England and has watched the past four games while others piloted the Green & White offense.

The return of Wilson passes several milestones in recent Jets history. Today's game will be the first time the team has changed starters, for whatever reasons, four times in a season since ... well, since last year, when Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco traded starting stints a few times each over the last 12 games. It will be the first time the Jets have started different QBs in three consecutive games since the start of 2019, when Darnold, Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk got the nods in the first three games.

Then if we count Josh Johnson's three-quarters relief appearance at Indianapolis, they have already played four QBs for extended periods in a season for the first time since the injury-laden 2005 season.

Despite the musical chairs this season, all the QBs have done well to team up with the wideout group, topped by veterans Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder and rookie Elijah Moore, to get the offense moving from its sluggish start as the Jets' net passing yards/game rankings have risen from 30th in the NFL to ninth in five weeks' time.

And none of this seeming instability at the QB position will matter if Wilson can come in and show the progress that he, head coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Mike LaFleur saw him making before his injury.