Jets Team Up with WynnBET for A New Sports Betting Partnership

Relationship Includes the Exclusive Green Room at MetLife Stadium

Sep 14, 2021 at 08:59 AM
WynnBET-Jets-V2

The New York Jets and WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced a partnership naming the operator as an Official Sports Betting partner of the team. The multi-year agreement includes the entitlement of the WynnBET Green Room at MetLife Stadium for Jets gamedays as well as presenting partnership of the Jets Podcast Network and the Jets SportsNet NY Pre and Post Game Live shows.

The centerpiece of the relationship is the WynnBET Green Room, a ticketed 21-year-old and over, all-inclusive food and beverage hospitality space at Jets home games. The luxury club space, approximately 4,800 square feet, will provide an immersive sportsbook experience, allowing ticketed Jets fans access to live WynnBET betting content such as point spreads, game totals, in-play wagering and more. To view images of the luxury club space and entrance archway please click here.

WynnBET also becomes the presenting sponsor of the team's flagship podcast network, distributed across NYJets.com, the Official Jets App, YouTube, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Sound Cloud. In the past year, the New York Jets Podcast Network totaled more than 6,500 hours of listenership.

In addition, WynnBET will serve as the title partner of "The Official Jets Podcast" and "Jets Game Preview" pods. "The Official Jets Podcast", hosted by team reporter Eric Allen and Jets legend, Leger Douzable will discuss all the news and notes around the team. In the new series "Jets Game Preview", team reporter Ethan Greenberg and NFL insider Cynthia Frelund will go deep into analyzing the upcoming Jets game. WynnBET talent and ambassadors will be recurring guests on the above programs.

Additionally, the Jets Pre and Post Game Live TV shows on SNY, featuring NFL insiders and Jets legends, will be presented by WynnBET and air immediately before and after each Jets game.

For more information about WynnBET, please visit www.WynnBET.com.

