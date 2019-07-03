Jets TE Chris Herndon Entering Year 2 with More Confidence

Even though the Jets have yet to put pads on in 2019, tight end Chris Herndon is already laying the groundwork to take a leap in Year 2.

"I think he's a more confident player," tight ends coach John Dunn said of Herndon. "Even from just getting here, before practicing and speaking with him and talking with him, just his confidence [is different]. He had a good year last year. And I think for him, the more he can understand defenses and not only what we're doing, but what the opposing team is doing, now he can maximize his skillset. So that's where I think he's taken his biggest leap."

Herndon had an impressive rookie season and emerged as one of quarterback Sam Darnold's go-to targets, ranking second on the team with 21 receptions on first down. The 2018 fourth-round pick finished second on the Green & White with 502 receiving yards, which also ranked second among rookie TEs, on a rookie-best 39 catches. He also had four touchdowns.

Entering 2019, Herndon feels more prepared to make an impact on Sundays because of his offseason work in which he focused on training, nutrition and, most of all, film study.