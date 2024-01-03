Jets Will Start Trevor Siemian vs. Patriots 

QB Zach Wilson Has Not Cleared Concussion Protocol and Will Be Out vs. New England

Jan 03, 2024 at 12:42 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

SS3_9206-siemian-thumb

HC Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Trevor Siemian will start at QB for the Jets when they meet the Patriots in their regular season finale Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Appearing in four games this season for the Green & White, Siemian will make his third consecutive start. He has completed 58.6% of his passes for 654 yards with 2 TDs and 4 INTs. In his most recent outing against the Browns, Siemian hit on 71.1% of his throws for 261 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

Rejoining the Jets for a second stint in September, Siemian was signed to the team's practice squad and then elevated to the active roster on Nov. 21. He made relief appearances against the Falcons and Dolphins and then stepped into the starter's role when Zach Wilson did not clear conclusion protocol following the Jets' Week 15 loss at Miami.

After Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles early in the season-opener against the Bills, Wilson came in and guided the offense for 9+games. Tim Boyle started the Jets' Week 12 and 13 contests vs. the Dolphins and Falcons before Wilson returned to the starter's role in Week 14 vs. the Texans. Sunday's contest will mark Siemian's 33rd career start and 4th with the Jets.

Related Content

news

Top Jets Defenders Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner Selected for Pro Bowl

Q 'Shocked,' Sauce Blessed to Be All-Stars for 2nd Straight Year; 6 Green & White Members Named as Alternates
news

Jets at Patriots | 3 Things to Know for Week 18

Breece Hall 105 Scrimmage Yards Shy of 1,000; Changes in New England at QB
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Patriots - Wednesday

OL Wes Schweitzer (Calf) Was Limited Today
news

Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

OL Wes Schweitzer Returns to Practice
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against New England
news

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS
news

Inside the Numbers | Takeaway from Jermaine Johnson's Last 2 Games: He's Smokin'

Second-Year LB Is Among Jets' Young Performers with Goals to Reach in Season Finale at New England
news

Jets' Rookie Joe Tippmann Builds a Foundation in the Center of O-Line

HC Robert Saleh Says: 'He's Going to Be a Jet for Damn Long Time'
news

What Is Jets LB Quincy Williams' 'Biggest Goal' for Week 18?

New England Has Won 15 Straight Against New York
news

Notebook | Robert Saleh Encouraged by Jets Offense's Progress

Green & White Looking to Finish Season on a 'High Note' in Week 18 Against New England
news

3 Takeaways | Garrett Wilson Eclipses 1,000 Yards for the Season in Loss vs. Browns 

Jets' Second-Year WR Makes Franchise History; Jermaine Johnson's Sophomore Jump Continues
Advertising