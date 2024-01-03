Jets Will Start Trevor Siemian vs. Patriots 

HC Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Trevor Siemian will start at QB for the Jets when they meet the Patriots in their regular season finale Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Appearing in four games this season for the Green & White, Siemian will make his third consecutive start. He has completed 58.6% of his passes for 654 yards with 2 TDs and 4 INTs. In his most recent outing against the Browns, Siemian hit on 71.1% of his throws for 261 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

Rejoining the Jets for a second stint in September, Siemian was signed to the team's practice squad and then elevated to the active roster on Nov. 21. He made relief appearances against the Falcons and Dolphins and then stepped into the starter's role when Zach Wilson did not clear conclusion protocol following the Jets' Week 15 loss at Miami.