Jets Staff to Coach in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Robert Saleh Coached Game in 2019 with 49ers; Last Time Green & White Coached was 1979 

Jan 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_Senior Bowl 2

Less than two days after the Jets' 2021 regular season reached its conclusion, HC Robert Saleh and his staff are already onto the next chapter as they've been selected to coach in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL along with the Detroit Lions.

"We are very thankful to Jim Nagy and his team for the chance to work with some of the best young players in the nation this week," Saleh said. "The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl."

The game is Saturday Feb. 5, but the benefit for Saleh, Joe Douglas and their staffs extends well beyond gameday as the week will include multiple practice sessions and meetings with some of the nation's top prospects. Jets rookie RB Michael Carter participated in the event last year and played in the game before he was selected in the fourth round in 2021. The North Carolina product rushed for 60 yards on eight carries in the game. Fifth-round pick Hamsah Nasirildeen, a safety at Florida State, also is a recent Senior Bowl alum.

The last time the Green & White coached in the game was 1979 when they worked with – Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons – before the New York Sack Exchange was created. Both players are now in the Ring of Honor and Gastineau, who earned the Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award for the North team in the 1979 Senior Bowl, led the NFL in sacks in 1983 and 1984.

Saleh was a part of the 49ers staff that coached in the Reese's Senior Bowl in 2019 before they made a jump from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 and a Super Bowl trip in '19. San Francisco selected Pro Bowl WR Deebo Samuel, who participated in the Senior Bowl, in the second round in 2019. 

The Jets own nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft including four in the top 38 in addition to a pair of fourth- and fifth-round picks.

