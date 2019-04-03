Jets Special Teams: A Love Story and A Quest 

Backup linebacker Neville Hewitt and reserve safety Doug Middleton will both be donning green & white again after re-signing this offseason. Hewitt (12 tackles) and Middleton (7 tackles) finished second and fifth, respectively, in special teams tackles for the Jets in 2018.

While safety Terrence Brooks, who led the club in special teams snaps with 392, joined the Patriots in March, outside linebacker Brandon Copeland and tight end Eric Tomlinson re-upped with New York's AFC representative. Despite making a career-high 10 starts last season and racking up five sacks, the 6'3", 263-pound Copeland was second to only Brooks in terms of ST snaps with 323 and he pitched in with five stops.

The Jets will have new specialists in 2019. After Jason Myers turned in a stellar campaign, the Jets negotiated with the AFC Pro Bowler before he elected to sign a lucrative deal with the Seattle Seahawks. So the Jets immediately transitioned back to Chandler Catanzaro, a strong-legged kicker who converted 83.3% of his attempts for the Green & White in 2018 while working with LS Thomas Hennessy and P Lachlan Edwards.

"They will always want to keep the guy that they had. It didn't work out with us and then Cat Man ends up coming on board," Gase said. "They felt great about him because they've worked with him before, they know him. They know kind of how they're going to work with the long-snapper and the punter. They have a good system to where they feel good about him."

While the Jets filled their hole at kicker, a critical vacancy remains at the return position. Andre Roberts departed to Buffalo in free agency after being named first-team AP All-Pro for a season that saw him rank first in the NFL in punt return average (14.1) and second in kick return average (24.9).

New slot receiver Jamison Crowder was Washington's primary punt returner from 2015-17 and Trenton Cannon, a sixth-round pick last April who ended up leading the Jets with 16 tackles on special teams, is a burner who was originally drafted primarily for his potential impact at returner.

But who will be the Jets returner in 2019?