Jets Solidify Defense Adding S Chuck Clark and Re-Signing LB Quincy Williams

As far as key players coming back, LB Quincy Williams re-signed for a three-year deal. Last season, Williams totaled 106 tackles, 3 sacks and 12 TF and was a big part of the defense that made the jump from 32nd in yards allowed to 4th in 2022.

"Last year I thought he had a good year, I think it can be a heck of a lot better," Saleh said, referring to Williams' breakthrough 2022 season. "With his length, speed and violence I think he's top five in those three, you know, with regards to speed as a linebacker and the way he hits. I mean, it's like a freight train when he hits people. He erases a lot of issues because he's got so much speed and length and violence to his game. So we're excited to get him back, excited to continue to work with him, excited to get him to hone in on his skills, and he's only going to get better."

For other returners on defense, Saleh did not want to speak on GM Joe Douglas' behalf. He did, however, confirm that DE Carl Lawson would be on the team this coming season.