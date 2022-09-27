Jets & Sky Sports Agree to New International Partnership

The Jets and Sky Sports have entered into a partnership for the 2022 NFL season making the Jets one of the first NFL clubs to secure a broadcast television deal in the United Kingdom since the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative was launched in January. The new deal provides fans with Jets shoulder programming, and exclusive team content throughout the season.

As the 2022 NFL season begins, Sky Sports will provide their viewers the chance to catch up on the latest exclusive content that highlights the New York Jets, including the Emmy Award-winning 'One Jets Drive,' and 'Flight 2022.'

"We could not be more thrilled to connect with new fans in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports," said New York Jets President Hymie Elhai. "The UK has become the second home of the New York Jets. This partnership allows us to provide our UK fans with Jets content throughout the season and assist with the growth of our brand and this game internationally."

'One Jets Drive' will air Wednesday's weekly On Sky NFL Channel at 21:30. 'Flight 2022' started airing on September 4th and will go into Sky on Demand as a programming stack.

The New York Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the United Kingdom in 2022 as a part of the NFL's IHMA initiative. The initiative provided all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.

The partnership was made possible with the assistance of SPORTFIVE, a global, full-service sports and entertainment marketing agency that the team partnered with early this year to expand its presence in the UK.