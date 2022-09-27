Jets & Sky Sports Agree to New International Partnership

Jets Become one of the First NFL Clubs to agree to a Broadcast Television Deal in the UK Market Since the Announcement of the League’s IHMA Initiative

Sep 27, 2022 at 07:01 AM
Logo Thumb

The Jets and Sky Sports have entered into a partnership for the 2022 NFL season making the Jets one of the first NFL clubs to secure a broadcast television deal in the United Kingdom since the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative was launched in January. The new deal provides fans with Jets shoulder programming, and exclusive team content throughout the season.

As the 2022 NFL season begins, Sky Sports will provide their viewers the chance to catch up on the latest exclusive content that highlights the New York Jets, including the Emmy Award-winning 'One Jets Drive,' and 'Flight 2022.'

"We could not be more thrilled to connect with new fans in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports," said New York Jets President Hymie Elhai. "The UK has become the second home of the New York Jets. This partnership allows us to provide our UK fans with Jets content throughout the season and assist with the growth of our brand and this game internationally."

'One Jets Drive' will air Wednesday's weekly On Sky NFL Channel at 21:30. 'Flight 2022' started airing on September 4th and will go into Sky on Demand as a programming stack.

The New York Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the United Kingdom in 2022 as a part of the NFL's IHMA initiative. The initiative provided all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.

The partnership was made possible with the assistance of SPORTFIVE, a global, full-service sports and entertainment marketing agency that the team partnered with early this year to expand its presence in the UK.

The Jets preseason contest against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium previously aired live on Sunday, August 28th in preseason Week 3.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Place OL George Fant on Injured Reserve

Green & White Add T Mike Remmers to Practice Squad; Let Go of WR/KR Diontae Spencer

news

First Look | Week 4 Jets at Steelers

Robert Saleh, Green & White Travel to Pittsburgh with Chance to Reach .500

news

Notebook | Jets' HC Robert Saleh Expects Decision on QB Zach Wilson in 'Next 24-to-36 Hours'

If Healthy, Second-Year Signal Caller Would Get the Start at Pittsburgh on Sunday; LB Quincy Williams Has a High-Ankle Sprain

news

HCLTech to Supercharge Jets and Giants Fan Experiences as New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

$11.8 billion tech services company named the official digital transformation partner of MetLife Stadium, Jets and Giants

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Shows Well in Meeting with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

No. 4 Pick Broke Up 2 Passes vs. Cincinnati

news

Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Stand Out in Week 3 Loss

Summary: Rookie CB Was 'Ready' for Challenge with Ja'Marr Chase; LB Quincy Williams to Be Evaluated Monday

news

Jets' CB D.J. Reed: 'We Have to Communicate More'

Mental Errors Cost the Green & White Dearly vs. the Bengals

news

Robert Saleh: Jets Defense Lacked That Finishing Touch vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Built 27-12 Win on 3 TDs in First 33 Minutes, All Coming on Joe Burrow 3rd-Down Scoring Strikes

news

Jets-Bengals Game Recap | No Miracle Comeback in 27-12 Loss to Cincinnati

Green & White, a Week After Roaring Past Cleveland, Score No TDs, Commit 4 Turnovers & Fall to 1-2

news

Joe Flacco Struggles to Recapture Cleveland Magic vs. Cincinnati

Jets QB Hurt by Bengals' Pass Rush, Injuries to Garrett Wilson & George Fant & Other Veteran Mistakes

Advertising