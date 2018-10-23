Jets Sign WR Rishard Matthews, Place S Doug Middleton on Injured Reserve

Oct 23, 2018 at 05:33 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

matthews-transaction-AP_161352313796
AP Images

The Jets signed wide receiver Rishard Matthews and placed safety Doug Middleton on injured reserve.

Matthews, in his seventh professional campaign out of Nevada, appeared in three games this season with the Titans and had three receptions. He was released on Sep. 27th after asking to be released or traded.

After he signed a three-year deal with the Titans in 2016, the 6'0", 217-pound Matthews caught 118 passes for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons in Nashville. He set career highs in '16, totaling 65 receptions for 945 yards and nine scores.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2012 draft, the Nevada product played four seasons for Miami while appearing in 49 games and amassed 107 catches for 1,396 yards and eight touchdowns.

Middleton started a career-high four games for the Green & White and collected 27 tackles along with three pass defenses. The 6'0", 210-pounder, in his second season out of Appalachian State, injured his pectoral muscle during the club's Week 7 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Related Content

news

PFF Gives Jets an 'A' in 2020 Draft Re-Grade

Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims Headline GM Joe Douglas' First Draft Class
news

Jets vs. Colts 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Indianapolis Nov. 4; Take On Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard
news

Where Are They Now: Jeremy Kerley

Catch Up with the Former Jets Wide Receiver from TCU
news

OC Mike LaFleur on Zach Wilson: 'We've Thrown a Lot at Him'

Jets Rookie QB Impresses With Smarts and Dedication On and Off the Field
news

Jets Nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards

Winners of the 64th New York Emmy Awards Will Be Announced in the Fall
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Got a 'Tremendous Benefit' From OTAs, Minicamp

Veteran Corner Likes Robert Saleh's, Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
news

PFF Names Jets Third Most-Improved Team in NFL 

Joe Douglas Added 22 Players in Free Agency and the NFL Draft Including Zach Wilson, Corey Davis and Carl Lawson
news

Jets' Javelin Guidry: 'Every Day Is an Interview'

Elevated Competition in the Revamped Cornerbacks Room 
news

Jets vs. Broncos 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Denver Sept. 26; Take On Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
news

Jets WR Denzel Mims Inspiring a Lot of Nicknames These Days

OC Mike LaFleur Draws Parallels Between His Young Wideout & Some More Veteran Athletes in the NY Market
news

Anthony Muñoz on Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'Going to Be a Great, Great Player'

Former USC and Bengals Star is Bullish on Jets' Second First-Round Draft Pick
news

Jets vs. Bengals 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Cincinnati Oct. 31; Take On Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon
Advertising