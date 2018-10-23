Jets Sign WR Rishard Matthews, Place S Doug Middleton on Injured Reserve

The Jets signed wide receiver Rishard Matthews and placed safety Doug Middleton on injured reserve.

Matthews, in his seventh professional campaign out of Nevada, appeared in three games this season with the Titans and had three receptions. He was released on Sep. 27th after asking to be released or traded.

After he signed a three-year deal with the Titans in 2016, the 6'0", 217-pound Matthews caught 118 passes for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons in Nashville. He set career highs in '16, totaling 65 receptions for 945 yards and nine scores.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2012 draft, the Nevada product played four seasons for Miami while appearing in 49 games and amassed 107 catches for 1,396 yards and eight touchdowns.