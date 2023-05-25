Transactions

Jets Sign WR Jerome Kapp

Green & White Place DL Bradlee Anae on IR

May 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed WR Jerome Kapp and placed DL Bradlee Anae on injured reserve.

Kapp (6-3, 210) went undrafted in this year's draft and participated in the Jets' rookie minicamp earlier this month. The Kutztown product had 47 catches, 916 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season. He had 43 catches, 812 yards and 8 scores in 2021. Kapp spent his freshman season at Seton Hill, redshirting in 2018.

Anae (6-3, 257) signed a reserve/future deal with the Green & White in January 2022. The Cowboys fifth-round pick out of Utah in 2020 spent last season on the Jets practice squad.

